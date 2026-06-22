PNN Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India],June 22: Archer & Bull, the global executive search and leadership advisory firm, today announced a strategic expansion of its India operations, as it sharpens its focus on serving the rapidly evolving Indian market for leadership talent. Having operated in India since 2015 with a growing team of executive search consultants across the firm's offices at Gurugram and Bengaluru, Archer & Bull will now significantly deepen its India-market engagement and leadership hiring practice across sectors, including digital commerce, consumer, retail, technology, Global Capability Centres, fintech and emerging businesses. India contributes an estimate 10% of Archer & Bull's global revenues at present, which it looks to double in the year ahead.

Archer & Bull has already built strong credentials in the Indian market through strategic mandates for leading organisations, including Nykaa, Tata Group companies such as Trent (Westside, Zudio) and Lifestyle India, as well as companies from the Middle-East, looking to set up GCCs in India. India's expansion will focus on executive search and CXO hiring, leadership hiring for digital and consumer businesses, cross-border leadership mandates, GCCs and India market entry, board and leadership advisory services and diversity and women leadership mandates. The firm plans to further strengthen its India-based consultant network and sector specialist hiring capabilities, while continuing to leverage its global executive search expertise for multinational and cross-border assignments.

The expansion comes at a time when, despite macroeconomic volatility, India is witnessing one of the strongest leadership hiring cycles in recent years, fuelled by rapid digital transformation, GCC expansion, start-up maturity, succession planning and increasing demand for leaders capable of driving scale and organisational transformation. Industry estimates indicate that India's executive hiring market grew by nearly 9-10% in FY25, with strong demand for digital, AI, product, omni-channel and transformation leadership roles across sectors. "India is no longer viewed merely as a large talent hub; it is increasingly becoming a global leadership powerhouse," says Rajat Mehra, Founder Partner, Archer & Bull. "Over the next five years, we expect leadership hiring in India to be shaped by three defining trends- the rise of digital-first enterprises, exponential GCC growth and Indian leaders taking on larger global mandates across functions and geographies. While AI and automation are reshaping traditional workforce models, they are simultaneously accelerating demand for transformational leaders who can drive innovation, manage global complexity and build AI- enabled organisations. As a result, organisations today are seeking leaders who can combine agility, cross-cultural capability and transformation expertise", he explained.

Mehra further added, "Having operated in India for over a decade, we see this as the right time to deepen our presence and partner more closely with organisations building the next generation of global businesses. As a firm with strong Indian roots and a global outlook, it is also immensely gratifying to see Indian leaders shaping boardrooms and business outcomes worldwide. We believe the market is entering a phase where leadership quality will become one of the strongest differentiators for business growth. This expansion is a natural step for us, as we deepen our engagement with India-headquartered enterprises, high-growth start-ups and multinational organisations"

About Archer & Bull Archer & Bull is a global executive search and leadership advisory firm specialising in executive search, retained hiring mandates, diversity hiring and leadership advisory solutions. With operations across key global markets, the firm partners with organisations to build future-ready leadership teams across sectors, including consumer, retail, digital, technology, industrial and emerging businesses. Archer & Bull has been operating in India since 2015, with a growing team of leadership hiring specialists and consultants, based in Gurugram and Bengaluru and has supported leadership mandates for several leading regional and global organisations. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)