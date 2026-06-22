Jio, NSE IPOs near launch: Which shareholders stand to gain most?

Two of India's most anticipated public offerings are moving closer to the stock market, but the shareholders poised to benefit from them are very different.

Jio Platforms, the digital and telecom arm backed by Reliance Industries , has filed draft papers for a fresh issue of shares, while the National Stock Exchange's proposed listing is structured as an offer-for-sale (OFS), which would allow its existing shareholders to sell part of their holdings.

The distinction matters because the proceeds from Jio's issue will go to the company, whereas money raised through NSE's OFS will flow to the shareholders selling their stakes. As a result, the biggest beneficiaries of the two listings are likely to emerge from different corners of India's corporate and financial landscape.

Jio: Reliance and global technology investors remain key beneficiaries

Jio Platforms has proposed a fresh issue of up to 270 million equity shares. Since no existing shareholder is selling stock as part of the issue, current investors will continue to hold the same number of shares after listing, although their ownership percentages will be diluted because of the increase in total share capital.

Major Jio shareholders Shareholder Pre-Issue Shares Pre-Issue Holding Indicative Post-Issue Holding* Reliance Industries Ltd 5,937,841,645 66.43% 64.48% Jaadhu Holdings LLC (Meta affiliate) 892,275,913 9.98% 9.69% Google International LLC 690,854,775 7.73% 7.50% Public Investment Fund 206,931,899 2.31% 2.25% Omicron Asia Holdings II (KKR affiliate) 206,931,899 2.31% 2.25% VEPF VII AIV I Ltd (Vista affiliate) 206,931,899 2.31% 2.25% SLP Redwood Holdings (Silver Lake affiliate) 168,489,206 1.88% 1.83% MIC Redwood 1 RSC (Mubadala subsidiary) 165,545,519 1.85% 1.80% General Atlantic Singapore JP Pte Ltd 120,120,900 1.34% 1.30% Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust (ADIA-linked) 103,465,950 1.16% 1.12% India Markets Pte Ltd (TPG-managed) 82,772,760 0.93% 0.90% Reliance Industries, which controls Jio Platforms, remains the company's largest shareholder by a wide margin. Based on the shareholding disclosed in the draft prospectus and assuming the full fresh issue is subscribed, Reliance's stake would decline modestly while retaining majority control.

*Assumes issuance of the full 270 million shares proposed in the draft prospectus.

The table showcases the roster of global investors that backed Jio during its 2020 fundraising exercise. Alongside Reliance, Meta, Google, sovereign wealth funds from the West Asis and several private equity firms remain among the largest shareholders expected to benefit from the company's eventual market listing.

The Nahata family's little-known link to Jio's shareholding history

The draft prospectus does not disclose any direct equity holding in Jio Platforms by members of the Ambani family. It does, however, identify several individuals linked to telecom entrepreneur Mahendra Nahata in the company's capital history.

The DRHP states that Anant Nahata, son of Mahendra Nahata, received 10.08 million shares through compulsorily convertible debenture (CCD) conversions and an additional 2.95 million shares through transfers from Reliance Industries in July 2020. Manju Nahata, wife of Mahendra Nahata, received 6.08 million shares through CCD conversions and 1.78 million shares through transfers, while Priyanka Sanghi, daughter of Mahendra Nahata, received 1.53 million shares through CCD conversions and 448,195 shares through transfers.

The names appear in the company's capital history and are distinct from the current shareholder table disclosed in the draft prospectus. The document does not disclose whether these individuals continue to hold the shares. However, brokerage estimates cited in media reports suggest that, if the holdings remain unchanged, the historical allotments could be worth several thousand crore rupees at the valuation implied by the proposed IPO.

Individual shareholders disclosed in the DRHP Individual Category Shares Held Pankaj Mohan Pawar KMP 90,000 Mathew Oommen KMP 90,000 Saurabh Sancheti KMP 40,000 Aayush Bhatnagar Senior Management 90,000 Anshuman Thakur Senior Management 90,000 Arvind Tiwari Senior Management 60,000 Ashish Lodha Senior Management 90,000 Rahul Mukherjee Senior Management 40,000 Shyam Prabhakar Mardikar Senior Management 60,000 Uday Shashikant Parulekar Senior Management 40,000

Mahendra Nahata, founder and managing director of HFCL, has longstanding links with Reliance's telecom venture. In 2010, Infotel Broadband Services, a company backed by Nahata, emerged as the sole bidder to secure pan-India broadband wireless access spectrum. Reliance Industries subsequently acquired a 95 per cent stake in Infotel for ₹4,800 crore, creating the foundation for what later became Reliance Jio Infocomm.

Nahata later joined the board of Reliance Jio, and HFCL went on to become a supplier and infrastructure partner to the telecom operator.

NSE: Long-term investors could finally unlock value

The proposed NSE listing tells a different story.

Unlike Jio's fresh issue, the exchange's IPO is structured as an offer-for-sale. That means NSE itself is not expected to raise fresh capital. Instead, existing shareholders will have an opportunity to monetise part of their holdings through the public offering.

For many investors, the listing could mark the culmination of a holding period stretching several years.

LIC emerges as NSE's largest shareholder in the draft prospectus, holding 61.9 million shares, or 12.5 per cent, followed by SBI with 25.7 million shares, or 5.2 per cent.

NSE's largest shareholders poised to benefit from listing Shareholder Shares Held Holding (%) Investor Type Why It Matters Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) 61,913,500 12.50% Insurer Largest shareholder disclosed in DRHP State Bank of India (SBI) 25,712,500 5.20% Bank Largest banking shareholder Aranda Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd 24,750,000 5.00% Investment vehicle Foreign institutional investor Gagil FDI Ltd 24,750,000 5.00% FDI investor Among largest foreign shareholders SAIF II-SE Investments Mauritius Ltd 24,750,000 5.00% PE/VC investor Early institutional investor Veracity Investments Ltd 24,750,000 5.00% Investment vehicle Significant shareholder Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd 22,000,000 4.40% Financial institution Long-term domestic investor SBI Capital Markets Ltd 21,450,000 4.30% Investment bank SBI group entity IFCI Ltd 15,100,250 3.10% Development finance institution Early institutional shareholder GS Strategic Investments Ltd 14,850,000 3.00% Investment vehicle Significant shareholder

Exact shareholding figures and proposed sale details will determine the extent of gains for individual investors, but unlike Jio, the value created through the listing will largely accrue to shareholders selling stock rather than to the exchange itself. Exact shareholding figures and proposed sale details will determine the extent of gains for individual investors, but unlike Jio, the value created through the listing will largely accrue to shareholders selling stock rather than to the exchange itself.

Two IPOs, two different outcomes

While both offerings are among the most closely watched capital market events in India, they serve different purposes.

Jio's issue is designed to raise fresh capital and broaden ownership of a company that sits at the centre of Reliance's digital strategy. NSE's proposed listing, by contrast, offers a route for long-standing investors to unlock value from a business that has remained unlisted despite its dominant position in India's equity markets.

For Reliance and Jio's global technology investors, the listing could crystallise gains from one of India's largest digital businesses. For NSE's institutional shareholders, it may finally provide a long-awaited liquidity event after years of holding shares in the country's largest stock exchange.