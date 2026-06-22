Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,46,070; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,49,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,46,070, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,49,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,33,890.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,46,070 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,48,360 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,46,220.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,33,890, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,35,990 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,34,040.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,49,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,54,900.

US gold prices rose over 1 per cent on Monday, rebounding from a more than one-week low hit in the previous session, as Brent crude oil prices fell after Iran claimed progress in US-Iran peace talks, easing concerns around inflation and higher interest rates.

Spot gold was up 1.2 per cent at $4,209.03 per ounce, as of 0112 GMT. US gold futures for August delivery fell 0.5 per cent to $4,225.80.

Spot silver rose 2.6 per cent to $66.60 per ounce, platinum gained 1.3 per cent to $1,684.85, and palladium was up 1.5 per cent at $1,276.88.

(with inputs from Reuters)