Reliance Jio IPO may reshape telecom sector, tariffs and satcom play

JPL’s listing would mean a shift in the way India's telecom sector gets examined by investors as well as consumers, with all three players — Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea — available for financial and public scrutiny, said analysts, even though the sector is already among the most regulated in the country.

"With all three private telecom operators now publicly listed, the sector enters a new phase of transparency, financial discipline and investor scrutiny. This creates clearer valuation benchmarks, improves access to capital and enhances visibility into industry performance,” said Vinish Bawa, Partner and Telecom Sector Lead at PwC India.

“More importantly, it reflects the maturation of India's telecom sector from a phase of consolidation and survival to one focused on sustainable growth, digital infrastructure and long-term value creation," he added.

"This is excellent for the sector. The three listed companies are proof that the main players are serious and willing to subject themselves to the discipline of the markets and regulators. This should reassure consumers as well as other stakeholders to a very great extent," said Mahesh Uppal, Director, Com First India, a Delhi-based consulting firm specialising in the telecom sector.

According to the DRHP, the IPO will comprise a fresh issue of up to 270 million shares with a face value of ₹10 each. The final issue price will be determined through the book-building process in accordance with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regulations. People familiar with the matter said the issuance represents about 2.9 per cent of post-issue share capital. Jio Platforms reported revenue of ₹1.47 trillion and profit after tax of about ₹30,000 crore in FY26.

“This is a deeply emotional moment for me, for the entire Reliance family, and millions of its shareholders,” Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, 69, told shareholders at the company’s 49th annual general meeting on Friday, describing the Jio Platforms IPO as the group’s “most important value-creation milestone this year.”

Ambani said the IPO process was being led by his children — Akash, Isha and Anant Ambani — who will drive Jio’s next phase of growth, while adding that the listing will unlock value for shareholders.

“The proposed listing of Jio will demonstrate to the world that India can build technology companies of global scale, global capability and global value,” he added. “I assure you, and all prospective new investors, that a brighter future awaits Jio,” Ambani had said at the AGM.

Analysts read deeper into the chairman’s comments "The listing of Jio completes the transition of India’s telecom sector into a fully investable three-player market. Investors will now be able to benchmark operator strategies more effectively, from network investments and tariff monetisation to digital services and enterprise growth," said Siddhant Cally, Senior Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research. He added that the move is likely to increase focus on financial discipline and long-term value creation rather than subscriber growth alone.

The focus will now equally move to tariff hikes, which are expected to take place in the second half of the ongoing financial year. Sector watchers had noted in earlier brokerage reports that tariff increases, potentially by 15-20 per cent, are likely to take place following Jio’s listing by July this year.

Other than the hike, Jio's own indigenous communications satellite constellation in low-earth orbit (LEO) will be watched keenly at a time when Elon Musk’s Starlink is awaiting approvals to formally launch in the country.

Jio Platforms Managing Director Akash Ambani said at the AGM that Jio will not only build its own LEO constellation but also lease capacity from leading global satellite operators to accelerate broadband coverage across underserved regions, a dual-track strategy intended to expand coverage immediately while building long-term domestic capabilities.

“This dual approach will enable Jio to meet India’s connectivity needs faster while laying the foundation for an Indian satellite broadband platform of global scale,” said Akash Ambani.

The company is also building ground-station infrastructure across India that will support both partner constellations and future Jio satellites, creating what it described as an end-to-end satellite broadband ecosystem spanning space and terrestrial networks.