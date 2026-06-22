Cocktail 2 box office collection day 3: Film races towards 100 cr worldwide

Cocktail 2 box office: Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, continued its strong run at the box office over its opening weekend. The movie was released in theatres on June 19.

With a collection of ₹76.25 crore in just 3 days, Cocktail 2 is quickly approaching the ₹100 crore milestone worldwide, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. By the end of the weekend, the film's overall gross collection in India stood at ₹57 crore.

Inside the Cocktail 2 box office update

· Day 1- ₹16.20 crore (Day Gross) and ₹13.50 crore (Nett)

· Day 2- ₹19.50 crore (Day Gross) and ₹16.25 crore (Nett)

· Day 3- ₹21.20 crore (Day Gross) and ₹17.50 crore (Nett).

Total box office collection so far:

India gross: ₹57 crore

India nett: ₹47.50 crore

Overseas: ₹19.25 crore

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More about the Cocktail 2 box office report

By the end of Day 3, the movie had earned ₹76.25 crore worldwide, including ₹57 crore in India and ₹19.25 crore elsewhere, according to Sacnilk. The movie’s India net collection from 31,542 shows was ₹47.50 crore.

The film witnessed steady growth over the weekend, with collections rising each day. On its first Friday, the romantic comedy earned ₹16.20 crore gross and ₹13.50 crore net. On Saturday, it earned ₹19.50 crore gross and ₹16.25 crore net. The numbers increased to ₹21.20 crore gross and ₹17.50 crore net on Sunday. In India, its total net box office was ₹47.50 crore.

About Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania, centres on Shahid Kapoor's character Kunal and Rashmika Mandanna's character Diya, who were childhood sweethearts. Despite their close relationship, they are hesitant to move forward with getting married. While on vacation in Sicily, Italy, their lives take an unexpected turn. What starts as an enjoyable vacation quickly becomes an emotional rollercoaster.