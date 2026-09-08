VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8: Areion Assets Management Private Limited (AAMPL), the investment management arm of Areion Group, has secured around USD 50 million in commitments for Areion Growth Fund - GIFT City, its Category III Alternative Investment Fund established under the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) Regulations, 2025. The commitments represent more than 90% of the fund's targeted USD 55 million investor corpus and follow its first close announced earlier in July. Areion Group has committed USD 5 million alongside external investors, bringing the fund's targeted corpus to USD 60 million and aligning sponsor capital with that of the investor base.

Neev Jogani, Vice President - Areion Assets Management, who led the entire fund raising initiative and played a central role in shaping the fund's strategic direction, remains exuberant about stressed assets as a compelling investment opportunity for HNIs and institutions. Early deployments by the Fund span retail stressed-asset portfolios, telecom and cable manufacturing, and education-sector opportunities, primarily through security receipts and secured structures supported by tangible collateral. With a five-year tenure initially, Areion Growth Fund - GIFT City will pursue opportunities across India's stressed and non-performing credit market. The fund will invest principally in security receipts issued by asset reconstruction companies (ARCs), together with selectively structured, secured high-yield non-convertible debentures (NCDs). Its investment approach will focus on collateral coverage, seniority and enforceability of security, underlying asset quality, cash-flow visibility and identifiable resolution or monetisation pathways, targeting lucrative USD-denominated risk-adjusted returns.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Suresh Khatanhar, Group CEO, Areion Group, said: "The response to Areion Growth Fund - GIFT City has been overwhelming. The commitments received shortly after launch reflect investor confidence in Areion's investment capabilities, our experience in stressed assets and special situations, and the depth of the opportunity set in India's evolving credit and turnaround market. We shall continue to apply a selective, asset-led investment discipline, with particular emphasis on capital protection, alignment of interests and repeatable value realisation." Areion entered the AIF space in 2019 and has since developed a multi-fund alternatives platform across Category I and Category II funds. Since inception, Areion has deployed about INR 30 billion in special-situation assets.

About Areion Group Areion Group is an Indian financial-services and investment institution focused on distressed asset solutions, special situations and corporate debt restructuring. The Group combines investment, asset-management and restructuring capabilities to support complex-credit resolution and value creation across stakeholder groups. Areion's platform is supported by experience in stressed-asset investing, restructuring, recovery and special-situations execution across sectors. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)