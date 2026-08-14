NewsVoir Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 14: Hyderabad's real estate market has grown rapidly over the last few years. As more people buy homes, customer expectations have also changed. Today, homebuyers are looking beyond location and amenities. They want a builder who listens, responds, and continues to support them even after they move in. ASBL believes that being the best builder does not always mean being the biggest builder. The best builder is the one that stands by its customers. For ASBL, buying a home is not just a transaction. It is a long journey, and the company believes it has a responsibility to make every stage of that journey simpler and more transparent for its customers.

That journey starts much before construction begins. Before designing a project, ASBL spends time understanding the people who will eventually live there. The team conducts research, runs surveys, and speaks to customers to understand what matters most in their everyday lives. These insights help shape the master plan, so every project is designed not just to look good, but to make daily living more comfortable and convenient. The company has also simplified the home-buying process by replacing manual paperwork with a digital experience. Documentation, approvals, and customer communication are managed through technology, making the entire process faster and more transparent. This has been especially helpful for NRIs, who can complete most of their home-buying journey from anywhere in the world without needing to travel to India.

Once a customer books a home, ASBL's CRM team stays closely involved throughout the journey. The team aims to respond to customer queries within 24 hours and provides support for documentation, approvals, payments, and every other project-related concern. The goal is to ensure customers always know what is happening and never feel left waiting for answers. ASBL also believes that communication should come directly from the company's leadership. Through the Realty of Tomorrow Conclave (ROTC) live session, CEO Ajitesh Korupolu interacts with customers, answers their questions, and shares the company's thinking on real estate and the future of urban living. It is an initiative that reflects ASBL's commitment to being open, accessible, and transparent and This sets a new standard rarely matched by other real estate CEOs.

The customer journey does not end after handover. Residents continue their experience through Homes by ASBL, the company's resident management app. From booking amenities and raising service requests to receiving community updates and managing everyday activities, the app brings everything together in one place, making community living simpler and more convenient. ASBL has also taken a step further by building a dedicated Resident Lifestyle team. Led by Sai Aditya, Head of Resident Lifestyle, the team focuses on understanding how residents actually experience their homes after moving in. Before joining ASBL, Sai Aditya worked with Microsoft across Canada and the Americas in senior leadership roles focused on marketing analytics, strategic impact, and data insights. At ASBL, he is helping build a more technology-driven and resident-focused ecosystem.

Rather than treating customer feedback as the end of a project, ASBL sees it as the beginning of the next one. The company continues to observe how residents use their homes, listens to their feedback, studies recurring requests, and uses these learnings to improve future projects. Every completed community becomes an opportunity to build the next one better. "The goal is to create systems where residents feel heard, supported, and connected throughout their journey," said Sai Aditya. Technology plays an important role in making this possible. By using digital systems across customer interactions, resident services, and internal processes, ASBL is able to respond faster, understand customer needs better, and continuously improve the overall experience.

Today, ASBL continues to strengthen its position among Hyderabad's leading real estate developers by focusing on transparency, customer experience, and continuous improvement. Along with receiving multiple industry recognitions, including Fastest Growing Real Estate Company and Real Estate Developer of the Year, the company believes that trust is built over time. For ASBL, that means listening to customers, learning from every project, and making every new community better than the last. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)