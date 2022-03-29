ASCENT Foundation announces formation of Advisory Board to Chart Path for next decade of entrepreneurial impact

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): ASCENT Foundation, a not-for-profit, peer-to-peer learning platform founded by Harsh Mariwala, Chairman, Marico Ltd, has announced the formation of a strategic Advisory Board to help chart the Foundation's growth path for the next decade.

The Advisory Board made up of accomplished entrepreneurs and business leaders will offer overall direction and guidance towards aggressive growth and Pan-India impact for ASCENT Foundation.

The Members of the Advisory Board Include:

Harsh Mariwala - Founder, ASCENT Foundation & Chairman, Marico Limited

Priyanjali Mariwala - Director, Aquacentric

Nadia Chauhan - Joint MD and CMO, Parle Agro

Namita Thapar - Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals

Rohan Mirchandani - Co-Founder & CEO, Epigamia

Kunal Shroff - Managing Partner, ChrysCapital Advisors

Ram Shroff - Owner, Charak Pharma

Speaking on the constitution of the Advisory Board, Archanna Das, Head, ASCENT Foundation, said, "This is a momentous occasion for ASCENT as we not only complete 10 years of providing unmatched support to entrepreneurs, SME business owners but also secure the coming decade through this Advisory Board. We have big aspirations to enable entrepreneurs from every corner of the country and beyond in the decade to come. The experience of this Advisory Board will be invaluable as we navigate through singularly unique times for businesses. We are truly excited to receive this group's strategic guidance and add value to our operations nationally."

Harsh Mariwala, Founder, ASCENT Foundation, said, "Ten years ago, we started ASCENT with an intention to offer peer-to-peer support to entrepreneurs at a time when entrepreneurship wasn't the buzz word it is today. ASCENT has grown from a single city operation to a pan-India presence, helping hundreds of entrepreneurs and founders navigate through the challenges of running businesses in this tough macro environment. In that sense, this is more than just my philanthropic expression. This is building a support network that will sustain India's SME/MSME march forward. Hence, forming this Advisory Board is a logical next thing to do for us as ASCENT finds greater relevance in a post-pandemic world."

ASCENT has about 850 members from around the country grouped into over 69 operational Trust Groups that act as a peer-to-peer support network for the members. The Trust Groups leverage the power of the collective and enable entrepreneurs to share and exchange experiences, ideas, insights and learn from each other in a healthy and non-competing ecosystem.

Notes to the Editor:

Namita Thapar, Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals: "Today, the entrepreneur ecosystem is being rightfully seen as a key pillar of the economy. More encouragingly, women are taking up leadership roles and emerging as able leaders of businesses. Networks such as ASCENT providing peer-to-peer support to a greater number of founders and leaders, with a strong focus on women founders will have a big role to play in cultivating a generation of successful entrepreneurs. I am excited to shape and guide some of the focus areas going forward."

Kunal Shroff, Managing Partner, ChrysCapital Advisors: "I am honored and delighted to be a part of the first ever advisory board at ASCENT. There is tremendous potential for (young entrepreneurs/founders) and SME leaders to benefit from the unmatched quality of support that one gets in a peer-to-peer group."

Rohan Mirchandani, Co-Founder & CEO, Epigamia: "ASCENT has really emerged as a support network that is helping founders and business leaders. I am excited and happy to share our experience in building a venture from the ground up and hope my contribution can be meaningful."

ASCENT Foundation started by Harsh Mariwala (Chairman, Marico Ltd.) is a not-for-profit expression of his personal passion to identify and enable high-potential growth-stage entrepreneurs in their journey to grow both as Entrepreneurs and their Enterprises. ASCENT creates a close-knit Trust Group of non-competing entrepreneurs who believe in Learning from Doers.

Designed as a peer-to-peer platform, ASCENT leverages the "power of the collective" and enables entrepreneurs to share experiences, ideas, insights to learn from each other through self-facilitated Trust Groups and an extended network of Enablers. In the last 10 years, ASCENT has selected over 850 entrepreneurs as members (from more than 2500 applications received) who are part of 69 operational Trust Groups in Mumbai, Chennai and All India Chapters.

The composition of these members is quite diverse with a 46:54 split between Manufacturing and Services Industries; 44% Family Businesses; 7% Women Entrepreneurs and in all about 65+ diverse industries represented.

The aggregate annual turnover of the ASCENT members is more than Rs. 53,000 crore with individual member turnover ranging from Rs. 1 crore to Rs. 2500+ crore. For more details, visit (https://ascentfoundation.in)

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)