BusinessWire India Dubai [UAE], September 22: Atlantis Dubai celebrates two significant achievements in the MICHELIN Guide's 2026 global hotel selection, with Atlantis The Royal retaining Three MICHELIN Keys for a second consecutive year and Atlantis, The Palm joining the MICHELIN Guide hotel selection for the first time. The recognition marks another milestone for Atlantis Dubai and comes just days after Atlantis The Royal was named No. 4 in The 50 Best Hotels 2026, rising two places from No. 6 in 2025 and securing its highest position to date. The resort was also named Best Hotel in the Middle East 2026 and received the Best Beach Hotel Award 2026 for the second consecutive year, further strengthening its position among the world's leading luxury resorts.

Atlantis The Royal once again receives the MICHELIN Guide's highest hotel distinction, Three MICHELIN Keys, remaining the only hotel in the UAE to hold the accolade. The recognition follows a landmark achievement for Atlantis The Royal in 2025, when the resort was awarded Three MICHELIN Keys at the MICHELIN Guide's inaugural global MICHELIN Key Selection ceremony in Paris. During the occasion, Atlantis The Royal was also presented with the inaugural MICHELIN Architecture & Design Award, one of four special awards announced by the Guide. Adding to the milestone for Atlantis Dubai, Atlantis, The Palm has also been included in the MICHELIN Guide hotel selection for the first time in 2026, recognising the iconic resort among the properties selected by MICHELIN Guide inspectors for their outstanding hospitality and guest experiences.

Following the successful rollout of MICHELIN Key distinctions in 15 top travel destinations throughout 2024 and early 2025, the MICHELIN Guide launched its first worldwide hotel selection in 2025, celebrating the most outstanding hotels across the globe. The MICHELIN Keys recognise hotels offering exceptional stays, with properties evaluated across five universal criteria: excellence in architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, overall personality and character, value for the price, and their contribution to the guest experience within a particular setting. Already established as an iconic Dubai landmark, Atlantis The Royal continues to reshape the definition of luxury hospitality. From fashion and culinary experiences to world-class entertainment, the resort has collaborated with some of the world's most recognised names, from Louis Vuitton and Valentino to Tiësto and Tate McRae, whose track '10:35' was created as part of the resort's pre-opening campaign. More recently, the resort has continued to bring together luxury, fashion and hospitality through collaborations including the takeover of its iconic skypool, Cloud 22, with Ounass and Dolce & Gabbana.

Guests can also indulge in award-winning dining experiences across 16 restaurants, lounges and bars, including celebrity chef restaurants and renowned dining concepts such as La Mar by Gastón Acurio, estiatorio Milos, Nobu's first beach club concept, Nobu by the Beach, and CARBONE Dubai. The experience is elevated further by the breathtaking Skyblaze Fountain show, featuring a one-of-a-kind musical collaboration with legendary composer Hans Zimmer. Kym Barter, Managing Director, Atlantis Dubai, comments: "This is an incredibly proud moment for Atlantis Dubai. To see Atlantis The Royal retain Three MICHELIN Keys for a second consecutive year, while remaining the only hotel in the UAE to hold the Guide's highest hotel distinction, is a tremendous recognition of the passion, dedication and consistency of our colleagues.

To also see Atlantis, The Palm join the MICHELIN Guide hotel selection for the first time makes this recognition even more special. Both resorts offer very different experiences, but they share the same commitment to creating extraordinary moments for our guests. Coming just days after Atlantis The Royal was named No. 4 in The 50 Best Hotels 2026, alongside being recognised as Best Hotel in the Middle East and Best Beach Hotel, this has been an extraordinary week for Atlantis Dubai. These achievements belong to our teams, whose passion and commitment continue to push us forward, and we are incredibly excited for what comes next."

The MICHELIN Key is the hotel equivalent of the MICHELIN Star for restaurants. First introduced across 15 countries in North America, Europe and Asia before expanding into a global selection in 2025, the distinction recognises the world's most outstanding hotel experiences. The MICHELIN Key comprises three levels: One Key for a very special stay, Two Keys for an exceptional stay and Three Keys for an extraordinary stay, representing the Guide's highest hotel distinction. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)