PNN Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 15: Aurya Diamonds, a modern fine jewellery house redefining conscious luxury in India, has announced the opening of its new store in Koramangala, Bengaluru. The launch marks a significant milestone in the brand's growth journey and brings its vision of contemporary, ethically crafted fine jewellery to one of Bangalore's most vibrant neighbourhoods. A Brand Born from Light Rooted in Bengaluru and imagined for the world, Aurya Diamonds specialises in certified lab-grown diamonds designed for every chapter of a modern woman's life, from everyday essentials to statement occasion jewellery. Built on the belief that women should not have to save their finest jewellery for someday, Aurya creates pieces that are ethically crafted, precisely made, and designed to be worn with confidence every day.

Reborn from Light to Shine. The Vision Behind Aurya Founded by Shikha Dadha, a certified Diamond Grader from IGI Mumbai with advanced Gem & Jewellery certification from NIFT India, Aurya Diamonds reflects over 15 years of expertise in jewellery design, entrepreneurship, and business strategy. "I didn't start Aurya to sell diamonds. I started it to shift a narrative. Women shouldn't inherit jewellery, they should define it. Dignity drives design." -- Shikha Dadha, Founder & CEO Recently recognised as a Rising Star of 2025 by Ladies Who Lead, Shikha also serves as the President of Karnataka for Boccia India and Joint Secretary of the Boccia India Paralympic Committee of India, further reflecting her commitment to leadership, inclusion, and excellence both within and beyond the jewellery industry.

Supporting the brand's growth is Saad Salman, Co-Founder, who oversees operational excellence, customer experience, and long-term scalability. "We're building Aurya to be anti-fragile, supply chains you can trace, stores that don't need scripts, and technology that respects her time. If she can't feel the difference in three seconds, we failed." -- Saad Salman, Co-Founder A New Chapter in Koramangala Designed as a warm and immersive retail destination, the new Koramangala store offers a modern jewellery experience centred around transparency, comfort, and personal discovery. The Aurya Diamonds store will officially open on June 19, 2026, at 5:00 PM at 100 Feet Road, 6th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru 560034.

For media enquiries and customer assistance, contact +91 91872 35782. Aurya Diamonds Reborn from Light to Shine. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)