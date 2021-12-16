Australian Open and Infosys extend Digital Innovation Partnership until 2026

Melbourne (Australia), December 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): (https://www.infosys.com/) Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced an extension of its digital innovation partnership with the Australian Open (AO) until the end of 2026.

The expanded collaboration will see Infosys and Tennis Australia continue to harness Big Data and Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality and Cloud technologies to elevate the AO experience for fans, players, coaches, partners and the media.

The multi-year commitment builds on the last three years of high impact between Infosys and the AO, and follows strong results achieved in a pandemic-impacted 2021 event. The collaboration aims to focus across 4 key areas:

Enhanced broadcast statistics to increase fan engagement: Beginning at AO22, Infosys is bringing all-new stats for tennis fans globally, providing insights and perspectives to analyse the game differently. These will consist of fascinating data points such as pressure point metrics, how players capitalize on early breaks in sets, and historical records broken by a player through the course of the tournament.

Deliver new innovations for fans, players, and the media: Tennis Australia and Infosys will build groundbreaking innovations and discover new digital tools for AO stakeholders. Through the Infosys Tennis Platform, match center features for the fans will make its way to the mobile app, while seeing several new enhancements, helping them take a virtual seat on the court and deep dive into data of their favorite matches.

Advanced coaching through AI videos will continue to help players & coaches strategize their game better and breathtaking moments from multiple matches will be published using AI Shot of the Day.

Driving the digital experience vision: Driving the 360 digital experience vision for the Australian Open in the next decade begins with an end-to-end design assessment of a fan's digital touchpoints with the AO. Areas for growth will be identified and world class innovation will place the fan right in the middle of the digital experience.

Digital for inclusivity and greater access to the underprivileged and grassroots community: Leveraging (https://infosysspringboard.ausnz.onwingspan.com/en/login) Infosys Springboard, the teams will work together on various digital skilling and inclusivity initiatives to help under-represented communities while also positively impacting grassroots tennis in the region.

Andrew Groth, Executive Vice President, Infosys and Region Head, Australia and New Zealand said, "We are delighted to be partnering with Tennis Australia for a further five years, and to continue reimagining the Australian Open's world-class digital offerings. For us, this collaboration is about digital innovation providing greater access to the wonderful sport of tennis and helping to build it into a truly global and inclusive game."

Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia and Australian Open Tournament Director said, "We are excited to extend our partnership with Infosys until 2026 as part of our ongoing journey of innovation. We look forward to working together to continue to change the way fans, players, coaches and audiences around the world engage with the Australian Open and our sport."

For further information on the Infosys and Australian Open Digital Innovation Partnership, visit (https://www.infosys.com/australian-open.html) nfosys.com/AusOpen.

