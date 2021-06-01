Author Manisha Koushik decodes Lessons of Life through LUDO

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI/SRV Media): Manisha Koushik, author of the Decoding Lessons of Life through LUDO brings to readers their own life guide.

This book is published by Petal Publishers and is now available on the Amazon India website.

Decoding Lessons of Life through LUDO is priced at Rs 200. This philosophical read will help readers to align their lives and help them grow in the right direction. The book has been an inspiration from the game of LUDO which the author thought of while playing and realised how well it resonates with our lives.

According to Manisha Koushik, games are not just played for entertainment or relaxation of the mind but we can also realize our own strengths and weaknesses through them. It is while playing everyone's childhood beloved game, LUDO, the author realized how well the game relates to events and situations in one's actual life. The author will take you on an unforgettable journey with her precious insights into these situations of life.

After conducting many successful motivational sessions for people of different age groups, she distills and decodes her experiences and lessons about life into a light-hearted, thought-provoking book that will help you align yourself with the life you see and wish for yourself.

The book is dedicated to all the people who believe in uplifting themselves and those around them. It is not bound to an audience of any particular age group but it has many relatable examples that anyone can connect with.

Manisha Koushik, Author of the book, Decoding Lessons of Life through LUDO says, "Motivation is something we all keep looking for. It doesn't have a course syllabus. It doesn't have levels to achieve. Whether it comes from within or a situation or through someone, we look forward to it at every moment. But the biggest motivation comes from lessons that life teaches us. Winning or losing - there is something that keeps us moving! I found this quite relevant while playing our beloved childhood game LUDO and finally put my thoughts together in this book."

Manisha Koushik is one of the most sought-after Astrologers in the country. She is a popular figure who talks on a variety of subjects like Astrology, Numerology, Vastu, and Name Therapy. The author is also popularly known for her weekly tarot column in Hindustan Times.

Besides being a professional Astrologer, she is an excellent motivational speaker and a life coach. She is the daughter and associate of the world-renowned astrologer Dr Prem Kumar Sharma.

Her strong media presence includes popular names like Hindustan Times, ABP, News18, Aaj Tak, Mail Today, Punjab Kesari, News24, Delhiites, Air India Magazine, Gladrags, Indian Weekender (New Zealand), and many more.

To Purchase the amazing read Decoding Lessons of Life through LUDO

To know more visit their website: Ask Manisha

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)