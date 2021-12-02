Avtar and NHRDN announce Diversity Champions Awards

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): As part of the recently signed MoU, National HRD Network (NHRDN), the country's apex Body of HR Professionals committed to promoting people development movement and India's leading Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Solutions firm, Avtar Group invite nominations for Diversity Champion Awards.

To celebrate individual leaders who are furthering the cause of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) in their workplaces, the award will be given to leaders who in their capacities enable individuals to rise to the fullest of their potential. These Diversity Champions will be the ones who contribute to the identification, development and growth of underrepresented talent in workplaces.

The Award categories include championing of Diversity Strands: Gender, People with Disabilities and LGBTQ+ Community in Large Companies, Mid-size companies and the MSME sector

Any organization, large, mid-sized or from the MSME sector can nominate their employees for the recognition. The nominee must be a permanent employee of the organization. Besides being in a Business, HR or Technical role in the organization, the nominee should have played an active role in the recent past towards navigating cultural change in their organizations through the pursuit of DEI.

A jury comprising eminent industry leaders will evaluate the nominations and choose a winner and two runners-up for each of the categories. The Winners will be facilitated at the Annual NHRD Conference to be held in February 2022.

The last date for submitting the application is Jan 7, 2022. Interested companies can register their nominations for the award at - (https://avtarinc.com/what-we-do/enable-diversity/nhrdn-avtar-partnership/nhrdn-avtar-diversity-champion-awards)

The National HRD Network (NHRDN) is a Global Centre for Grooming Leaders and the National Apex body of professionals committed to promoting the People Development movement in the country as well as enhancing the capability of human resource professionals to compete globally, thereby creating value for society. Towards this end, National HRD Network is committed to the development of human resources through education, training, research and experience sharing. Established over three decades ago, NHRDN is an autonomous, not-for-profit, professionally managed organization, playing a catalyst role in grooming Leaders for Tomorrow. It has over 14600 members representing Multinationals, Public and Private organizations including Government, MSME and NGOs spread across 30 Chapters in India, and serves as a reference point for HR Professionals in Indian Industry.

Avtar, set up in 2000, is India's first diversity advocate & workplace inclusion expert. Renowned for its extensive work in the space of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) and more specifically, women's workforce participation, it is the country's largest provider of second career opportunities for women and is also the earliest to begin working on diversity audits and measurement. Lead by the visionary Dr. Saundarya Rajesh, Avtar has ventured into areas of gender inclusion and career creation, which are firsts to India.

* Creating platforms for second career women to meet potential employers,

* Developing a comprehensive set of career enablers which companies can implement in their workspaces

* Spearheading original research that has provided cutting edge insights to organizations

* Creating India's first diversity hiring portal (https://myavtar.com) for women, LGBTQ, PWD, Veterans and Silver Generation

* Re-skilling, Up-skilling and Counselling of women to pursue sustainable career paths and

* Building career intentionality amongst under privileged girl children.

Avtar has built its DEI offerings under four EDs, which ensures that every organization can have a clear path towards moving forward, building and sustaining diverse, equitable and inclusive workplaces. The Four EDs - Enrich Diversity, Embed Diversity, Enable Diversity and Experience Diversity are constructed along four key implementation dimensions of Diversity - for Audits & Advisory support, Recruitment Programs, Workshops and Training Programs and Conferences and Events, respectively.

Follow Avtar on (https://www.facebook.com/AvtarThePowerofDiversity) Facebook, (https://www.linkedin.com/company/avtar-the-power-of-diversity) LinkedIn, (https://www.instagram.com/avtarinc) Instagram, and (https://twitter.com/avtarinc) Twitter.

