PRNewswire Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 18: Since the advent of artificial intelligence is transforming global mobility and global education processes, TerraTern, a technology platform based in Bengaluru, is spearheading the immigration-tech transformation in India. Within less than two years, this AI-native platform has combined intelligent automation with certified human expertise to solve complex global talent mobility challenges for Indian professionals. With a 99.7% visa success rate and over 3 million lives impacted, TerraTern demonstrates how technology can democratize access to international opportunities. Visionary Direction and Rapid Growth Founded by serial entrepreneur Divyansh Chaudhari, former co-founder of IELTSMaterial.com (acquired by CollegeDekho Group in 2022), TerraTern brings deep edtech and immigration expertise to the mobility sector. The company has achieved remarkable milestones:

- 10,000+ visas approved through AI-optimised pathways - 8,000+ job interviews secured via intelligent matching algorithms - 100+ services covering 30+ countries - 120+ specialised team members combining tech and immigration expertise These metrics reflect not just growth, but the increasing demand in 2026 for structured, technology-enabled global mobility solutions that eliminate guesswork and delays. How TerraTern's AI Technology Transforms Immigration The proprietary technology created by TerraTern covers all parts of the immigration process using five fundamental innovations: 1. Smart Eligibility Check: Engine evaluates several data points - age, education qualifications, language scores, work experience, and country-specific point systems to present real-time and accurate eligibility checkouts in less than 3 minutes in 30-plus destinations.

2. Artificial Intelligence-based Job Matching: It applies predictive analytics to compare the profiles of the candidates with real-time job databases worldwide to find an opportunity based on skills and immigration friendly employers. This has facilitated 8000 plus job interviews, in many cases, prior to the arrival of the candidates in their host country. 3. Automated Document Verification: This is based on optical character recognition (OCR) and natural language processing (NLP) to scan and verify as well as highlight inconsistencies in application material. Absent documents and formatting mistakes are spotted by the AI and prevented according to submission, which minimises the rejection rate.

4. Real-time Tracking of Applications: It offers personalised dashboards that are aligned to government processing schedules. It has automated alerts that inform clients of changes in status and impending deadlines, which is proactive case management. 5. Predictive Analytics: It uses previous case history to estimate the probability of approval and suggests potential strategic options, like improving language scores or alternative routes, prior to the filing of an application. TerraTern has a 99.7% success rate, and this is supported by this data-driven approach. The Human + AI Advantage As much as automation promotes efficiency, TerraTern understands that complex cases need human decisions as far as immigration is concerned. The platform integrates AI to instantly screen the eligibility, verify the documents, and track the deadline with human experts to customise the strategy and interpret policies and review compliance. This is a hybrid model that provides technology speed and the assurance of experienced immigration professionals.

Comprehensive Service Portfolio TerraTern offers AI-enabled services across multiple verticals: immigration services including Express Entry and PR pathways, work overseas programs featuring job seeker visas and Ausbildung programs in Germany, study abroad guidance for 30+ countries, language preparation with AI-powered practice tools, post-landing integration support, family reunification services, and investment immigration programs. For Canada, they optimise Express Entry CRS scores and Provincial Nominee Programs. Australia's services include Skilled Independent visas and regional migration strategies. Germany pathways feature the EU Blue Card, Opportunity Card, and healthcare worker routes. Additional expertise covers Austria's Job Seeker Visa and PR pathways for the UAE, Portugal, Sweden, and New Zealand.

ICU Nurse Priya in Pune opted to follow the Ausbildung pathway in Germany after the AI tool offered by TerraTern suggested training programs and matched them to her healthcare background. She claimed that the Germany-specific guidance on the platform was the most significant; she was guided on the details of the B2 language needs, the dual education system was explained using simple terms, and even showed the contacts of employers who offered apprenticeship contracts even before she applied for a visa. In 4 months, she received her training contract and visa. She said that had TerraTern not provided a country-specific breakdown, she would have wasted her time by posting adverts to generic job boards that were not familiar with the special Ausbildung system of Germany.

Industry Credentials and Partnerships TerraTern's technology is validated by industry-leading certifications. The team includes British Council-certified experts, IDP IELTS and CELTA-certified trainers, IID-certified immigration professionals, and International Migration Law specialists (IOM-UN Migration-certified). While talking to the Senior management, Achuth Reena added that Strategic partnerships with RCIC (Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultants), MARA-registered agents for Australian applications, Pearson PTE, and the Indo-German and Indo-American Chamber of Commerce strengthen the vision of bringing transparency to immigration processes. Technology-driven Results TerraTern's 99.7% success rate stems from its AI-first approach that only advances high-probability cases. Recent outcomes include experienced professionals relocating through AI-optimised CRS improvements, tech talent securing pre-landing job interviews, healthcare workers accessing Ausbildung pathways in Germany, and students selecting optimal programs based on AI-driven ROI analysis. The platform's predictive analytics eliminates the trial-and-error approach common in traditional consulting.

Leading the Future of Digital Immigration As governments worldwide integrate AI into immigration processing, TerraTern has positioned itself ahead by building AI-native processes rather than digitising outdated workflows. The platform creates modern client experiences matching digital-first professionals' expectations for instant information, transparency, and control. TerraTern invites professionals, students, and families to begin their global journey with a free AI-powered eligibility assessment. As AI reshapes global immigration, TerraTern stands as the trusted partner turning international ambitions into data-backed, achievable realities. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2934605/TerraTern_platform.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2934604/TerraTern_Logo.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)