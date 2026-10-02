PNN New Delhi [India], October 2: Most payment platforms in India compete on features, speed of onboarding and merchant numbers. MPay by MMADPay, a fintech payment platform focused on digital payments and merchant payment solutions, has followed a different path - one shaped by years of running systems where failure carries real consequences and compliance is non-negotiable. The foundation of that path is the company's long association with IRCTC. Since 2018, MMAD Communications has served as the Technical Service Provider for IRCTC's iPay platform. The role is demanding. Indian Railways processes one of the country's largest volumes of digital transactions, with sharp peaks during festival seasons, Tatkal windows and sudden demand surges. Passengers expect the system to work the first time. Refunds must be clean. Settlement and reconciliation have to be accurate. There is little room for prolonged downtime or ambiguous processes.

Operating as the technology partner in this environment for nearly a decade has given MPay by MMADPay a practical education that few private payment platforms receive. The company has to design for scale, build robust risk and fraud controls, maintain high availability, and work within the discipline of a public-facing, high-visibility system. That experience did not remain confined to one client. It became the operating standard for the broader MPay payment infrastructure and digital payment platform. When MMAD received full RBI authorisation as a Payment Aggregator, the licence was treated as a logical extension of work already being done rather than a new marketing claim. The company had applied for the authorisation years earlier and secured final approval after demonstrating the necessary compliance, technical and governance standards. Subsequent steps included the formal launch of the MPay by MMADPay brand and expansion into additional regulated categories such as cross-border payments and physical (PA-P) aggregation. In the context of the RBI's 2025 Master Direction on Payment Aggregators which tightened net-worth rules, escrow requirements, merchant due diligence and overall oversight, these credentials place MPay among the smaller group of fully authorised, operationally proven players.

Performance data reinforces the reliability narrative. MPay by MMADPay states that its payment processing infrastructure is engineered to process more than 500,000 transactions a day while maintaining 99.99% uptime. For merchants, the practical implications are straightforward: higher probability that payments succeed under load, clearer settlement timelines, and a partner already accustomed to the scrutiny that comes with high-volume, regulated environments. In an industry where success rates and uptime directly affect revenue and customer experience, these figures are more meaningful than feature lists. Customer trust is reflected in the businesses that have chosen to work with the platform. MPay's valued partners include established names across travel, logistics, retail and services: IRCTC (iPay), Akbar Online, Riya Travel, Looks Salon, Samaara Holidays, Roinet, IIM Lucknow (Incubator), Samaara International Tours & Travels, TBN Holidays, Pickrr (Shiprocket), Flygoldfinch. These organisations typically evaluate payment partners on operational stability and compliance posture. Their presence suggests that MPay by MMADPay's quieter, infrastructure-first approach resonates with businesses that cannot afford extended disruption or regulatory ambiguity.

The product suite itself covers the core requirements of modern merchants. It includes a full online payment gateway, customisable checkout pages, payment links, static QR payments, language-agnostic payment APIs, payment SDKs for faster integration, and offline tools such as AI-powered soundboxes. The design priority remains consistent: deliver reliable collection and settlement first, then layer on convenience features. Where many platforms optimise for rapid self-serve onboarding and product breadth, MPay by MMADPay optimises for resilience and regulatory clarity. This positioning is deliberate. MPay by MMADPay does not attempt to be the most visible or feature-heavy brand in Indian fintech. It aims to be one of the more dependable ones. In a market that has seen repeated regulatory tightening and growing merchant sensitivity to fund safety and uptime, that distinction is becoming more valuable. The companies that already possess both

high-volume operational scars and full regulatory licences are better placed than those still racing to meet the new baseline. The MPay by MMADPay story can therefore be summarised simply. Take the hard lessons of powering a national-scale public payment system for nearly a decade. Translate those lessons into infrastructure, processes and controls. Secure the proper RBI authorisations. Demonstrate consistent performance through measurable uptime and transaction capacity. Then offer the same reliability to private businesses that need it. In payments, trust is rarely created by advertising. It is accumulated through years of delivery under pressure. MPay by MMADPay's track record, client roster, and regulatory standing indicate that it has been accumulating that trust for some time.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)