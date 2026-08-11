VMPL New Delhi [India], August 11: A new generation is moving beyond surface-level beauty. Wellness Fuel is building an inside-out wellness ritual where collagen, beauty nutrition, antioxidant defence and everyday vitality meet. Wellness used to be about fixing what felt wrong. Today, it is becoming about protecting what feels right. For a generation navigating packed calendars, long screens, irregular routines and an increasingly conscious relationship with health, looking after oneself is no longer an occasional act of self-care. It is becoming part of a larger lifestyle--one where beauty, nourishment, recovery and longevity are no longer separate conversations. And somewhere between the skincare shelf and the supplement cabinet, a new question is emerging:

What if beauty could begin much deeper than the surface? This is the space Wellness Fuel is creating. Founded on the belief that wellness should be proactive, intelligent and deeply personal, the brand is building a modern wellness house around a simple idea: what you give your body today becomes part of how you experience tomorrow. At the centre of this philosophy is Wellness Fuel Marine Collagen, a formulation created to take collagen beyond its traditional beauty narrative and into a more comprehensive conversation around skin, hair, nails, structural wellness, antioxidant defence, recovery and cellular wellbeing. Because this isn't simply a story about collagen.

It's a story about everything collagen can sit alongside. WHEN COLLAGEN GETS A GLOW-UP Collagen has officially entered the beauty mainstream. But as the category matures, consumers are beginning to ask better questions. Is collagen alone enough? What supports it? Why are these ingredients together? And can a beauty supplement do more than speak to the mirror? Wellness Fuel's answer is its 20-active Marine Collagen formulation, bringing together Marine Collagen Peptides with L-Glutathione, Astaxanthin, Resveratrol, Hyaluronic Acid, CoQ10, NAC, Taurine, Biotin, Zinc, Vitamins C, D3 and E, Vitamin B12, Selenium, Glycine, L-Hydroxyproline, Centella Asiatica and Mixed Berry Extracts. But the real story isn't the number 20. The real story is the intelligence behind the 20.

Instead of treating ingredients as individual headline-makers, Wellness Fuel approaches them as parts of a connected nutritional architecture--where each ingredient has a role and the formulation is designed around compatibility, functional synergy and purpose. The result is a product positioned not simply as collagen supplementation, but as inside-out beauty nutrition--bringing multiple dimensions of everyday wellness into one elevated daily ritual. BEAUTY, WITH A STRONGER FOUNDATION The Five-Pillar Marine Collagen System More than collagen, Wellness Fuel Marine Collagen is a thoughtfully crafted inside-out wellness ritual, bringing together beauty, hydration, structural support, antioxidant defence and everyday vitality in one beautifully balanced formulation. 01 -- RADIANCE & SKIN

Nourish the glow from within. Marine Collagen Peptides, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Astaxanthin and Glutathione come together to support healthy-looking, radiant skin while complementing the body's antioxidant defence. 02 -- ELASTICITY & HYDRATION Where structure meets moisture. Marine Collagen and Hyaluronic Acid work in harmony to support skin elasticity, hydration and suppleness. 03 -- HAIR & NAILS Because beauty is never skin-deep. Collagen Peptides, Biotin, Zinc, amino acids and essential vitamins provide nutritional support for healthier-looking hair and stronger-looking nails. 04 -- JOINTS, BONES & CONNECTIVE TISSUE Beauty needs a strong foundation. Marine Collagen, Glycine, L-Hydroxyproline and Vitamin D3 support the body's structural wellness, including joints, bones and connective tissues.

05 -- ANTIOXIDANT, RECOVERY & CELLULAR WELLNESS For everything your body quietly does for you. Glutathione, NAC, Astaxanthin, Resveratrol, CoQ10, Selenium and supportive nutrients contribute to antioxidant defence, recovery and everyday cellular wellness. Five pillars. Twenty actives. One beautifully connected philosophy. Wellness Fuel Marine Collagen -- beauty that begins within, supported by a stronger foundation. FROM SUPPLEMENT TO SIGNATURE RITUAL Wellness doesn't have to feel like a chore. It can be a vibe. No boring routines. No 10-step supplement shelf. No "I'll start Monday" energy. Today's generation wants science that makes sense, ingredients with intention and wellness that actually fits the lifestyle. That's where Wellness Fuel Marine Collagen comes in--turning a daily nutritional ritual into something that feels less like taking a supplement and more like showing up for yourself.

Because self-care shouldn't feel like homework. It should feel like the best part of your routine. And Gen Z is rewriting the luxury rulebook too. Luxury isn't just the bag, the holiday or the aesthetic shelf. It's waking up with energy. Taking care of future-you. Feeling good in your own skin. Making "me time" non-negotiable. It's choosing things that do more than look good. More isn't the flex. Better is. TWO FOUNDERS. ONE BEAUTIFUL BELIEF. For Mrs. Shilpa Jaiswal, wellness was never something to follow. "It was something to live." For Dr. Ritesh Singh, years of seeing people from the inside out revealed a simple truth: "Looking well and feeling well are two different things."

Two journeys. Two perspectives. One question brought them together: What if wellness could be more intentional? And so, came Wellness Fuel--a modern wellness house where science meets purpose, nature meets intelligence, and everyday care becomes a ritual worth keeping. Because true wellness isn't about doing more. It's about choosing better. And choosing yourself, beautifully. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)