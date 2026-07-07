VMPL Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 7: Bhadora Industries Limited ( NSE - SME: BHADORA) Vidhut Cables, a trusted brand under Bhadora Industries Limited, is a leading manufacturer of premium industrial and power cables, has reported an exceptional business performance for the first quarter of FY27, with net sales increasing by 226% year-on-year. For the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27), the Company's Net Sales Value surged to ₹45.32 crore, compared with ₹13.92 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The strong growth was driven by an improved product mix, higher realizations, and sustained demand across key end-user industries.

Q1 FY27 Performance Highlights - Net Sales Value: ₹45.32 crore - Q1 FY26 Net Sales Value: ₹13.92 crore - Year-on-Year Growth: 226% The Company remains optimistic about the long-term growth prospects of the cable industry, supported by increasing investments in power infrastructure, renewable energy, urbanization, industrial manufacturing, railways, data centres, and electric mobility. Management Commentary Mr. Shashank Bhadora, Managing Director, Bhadora Industries Limited, said: "We are pleased to report a strong start to FY27 with a 226% year-on-year growth in net sales. This performance reflects the strength of our business model, operational excellence, and growing demand across our key markets. As part of our growth strategy, we are expanding our product portfolio across LT, MV, HT, Instrumentation & Control cables, increasing our copper cable manufacturing capacity, and exploring new export opportunities. Backed by our upcoming integrated manufacturing facility, we remain confident of sustaining our growth momentum and creating long-term value for all our stakeholders."

About Bhadora Industries Limited Bhadora Industries Limited is an established manufacturer of industrial cables, providing reliable electricity transmission and distribution solutions to government DISCOMs, EPC companies and customers across various industrial sectors. Established in 1988, the Company has over three decades of experience in the cable manufacturing industry. It commenced operations with the production of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) cables and has progressively expanded its product portfolio to include Low Voltage (LV) Cables, LT Aerial Bunched Cables and Cross-Linked Polyethylene (XLPE) Cables. The Company markets its products under the brand name "Vidhut Cables." Its products cater to diverse applications, ranging from low-voltage power distribution to overhead electricity transmission. The manufacturing facility is equipped with modern production machinery and an in-house testing laboratory to ensure consistent product quality, safety and performance.

Disclaimer Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)