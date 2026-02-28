VMPL New Delhi [India], February 27: Binance, the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and the largest digital asset exchange by trading volume and user base, is excited to announce a ₹2 crore in USDT community rewards campaign for its verified Indian users, ahead of the vibrant festival of Holi. This initiative is part of Binance's continued commitment to strengthening engagement within India's rapidly growing digital asset community. The month-long campaign, themed #IndiaTurnsYellow - in the festive spirit of Holi, and inspired by Binance's iconic yellow - will run from February 27 to March 25, 2026. It is exclusively open to users who have completed India-based KYC verification on the Binance platform.

Verified users can participate by inviting new users through a limited-time referral link. Upon successful registration, KYC verification, a minimum deposit equivalent to $5, and completion of qualifying transactions, both the inviter and invitee become eligible to unlock reward boxes. Each reward box contains USDT token vouchers valued between ₹300 and ₹1,200. The total reward pool is ₹2 crore in USDT token vouchers, distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Each eligible participant can unlock up to 20 reward boxes during the campaign period. In addition, users are invited to join an exciting week-long social challenge, featuring an additional prize pool of $10,000 in USDT. To participate, users simply need to follow Binance India's official X and Instagram channels and engage with the social giveaways for a chance to win additional rewards.

Localizing Global Brand Engagement This campaign exemplifies Binance's approach to integrating global brand initiatives with India's rich cultural calendar, aligning with the increasing interest in digital assets among Indian retail users. As India leads the global crypto adoption index, Binance remains committed to promoting safe and responsible adoption by offering comprehensive educational resources through Binance Academy, empowering users to become fully acquainted with digital assets before engaging in the crypto ecosystem. Participation in the rewards campaign requires mandatory identity verification and is subject to predefined eligibility criteria and anti-abuse safeguards to ensure a fair experience for all participants. Eligibility and Considerations The campaign is open exclusively to verified Indian users, with certain trading pairs excluded as per the campaign's terms. Rewards are issued as USDT token vouchers and credited to users' accounts in accordance with the applicable terms and conditions.

Binance reminds users that digital asset trading involves market risk, and participants should carefully review platform policies and campaign details before joining. For full campaign terms and details, please visit the official Binance website, here. About Binance: Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 300 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com.

For all media queries, please contact: Pooja Singh, PR Lead, South Asia, Binance pooja.ss@binance.com | +971 526979960 Adfactors PR binance@adfactorspr.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)