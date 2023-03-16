Blend launches Blend Studio: AI tool for ecommerce photography

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/PNN): Blend, an AI-powered design and photography application for DTC brands and ecommerce sellers, recently launched Blend Studio - the Chat GPT for product photos.

Product photography is a crucial aspect of ecommerce, and high-quality, realistic product photos can lead to increased conversions and higher return on ad spend (ROAS). With Blend Studio, brands can now easily create real-looking product photos with super realistic shadows and reflections and customise the outputs with their brand guidelines.

Using (https://www.delete.bg/aistudio) Blend Studio is simple - brands just need to upload a photo of the item they are selling, and Blend automatically removes the background and generates a high-quality, realistic visual. And now, with customizable background scenes, brands can describe the background they want and Blend Studio will create the scene for them.

This tool leverages Blend's in-house deep learning models trained on over a billion product images, ensuring that the outputs are of the highest quality possible.

"The addition of customizable background scenes to Blend Studio is a game-changer for ecommerce sellers and DTC brands," said Vishwanath Kollapudi, CEO of Blend. "Our technology helps brands to save time and money, while also driving increased sales and higher ROAS. The early response to Blend Studio has been great, and we're excited to see more and more brands using our platform to grow their businesses."

Blend Studio is the latest addition to Blend's suite of AI-powered design and photography tools, which are currently being used by 1.5 million merchants across the world. Marketing agencies are also leveraging Blend Studio to cut down their time to go live with campaigns and get their clients more ROAS.

