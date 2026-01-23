VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 23: BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Limited ('BlueStone'), a leading digital first, direct-to-consumer jewellery brand, announced its Q3FY26 financial results today. The company delivered its first quarter of positive PAT driven by expanding EBITDA margins with continued growth momentum. Profitability reflected a strong year-on-year improvement with strong standalone adjusted EBITDA performance. Reported PAT stood at INR 71.5 crore versus a loss on a standalone basis of INR 26.9 crore in Q3 last year.

Commenting on the results, BlueStone's CEO Gaurav Singh Kushwaha said,

"This quarter marks a significant milestone as we delivered our first quarter of net profit, underscoring an inflection point in the Company's profitability journey. Our underlying growth trends remain strong, and we see accelerating revenue growth momentum into Q4FY26.