PRNewswire Purchase (New York) [US], April 28: Today, Mirinda® has unveiled a powerful new global platform 'Smile Please' alongside a fresh brand visual identity. The fun and impactful movement is designed to brighten everyday life, spark joy and create smiles from the first glance. #SmilePlease global platform and refreshed global visual identity encourages a positive outlook and spontaneous moments of happiness, reinforcing Mirinda's commitment to bold, flavorful fun. Life today feels busy and stressful, and people often forget to enjoy the small, happy moments around them. But a smile is a superpower -- it can instantly lift the mood and inspire others to smile too. That's where Mirinda comes in. With its tangy, refreshing flavor, Mirinda invites you to see the brighter side of life and smile.

Bursting with retro-modern energy and designed with Gen Z in mind, the refreshed look - developed in-house by PepsiCo Design and Innovation team - reflects an expressive, contemporary, and emotionally driven way for consumers to connect with the brand. It embraces bold typography and the iconic Mirinda color palette, while vibrant, larger-than-life fruit forms crown each can and label. Built from semi-circles, the shapes echo the uplift of a smile and establish an unmistakable visual language across variants. Drawing from the brand's heritage, the logo has been reimagined with fresh, youthful energy. Saturated tones and high-contrast compositions highlight each flavor while staying true to Mirinda's bold personality and optimistic spirit.

Eugene Willemsen, Chief Executive Officer, International Beverages at PepsiCo, commented: "Mirinda has always stood for original self-expression, and we are now bringing that spirit to life through a global movement that feels fresh, playful and relevant. In a world of busy days and constant noise, sometimes a simple reason to smile can go a long way. Through our new visual identity and Smile Please platform, we are inviting you to pause, refresh and choose a moment of joy." As part of the 'Smile Please' platform, Mirinda is launching 'Smile Chain', an influencer-led digital activity designed to spark a chain reaction of positivity. Watch for it and join the 'Smile Chain' as the campaign unfolds.

The 'Smile Please' platform will begin rolling out across Mirinda's international markets from today, with activations in India, Pakistan, China, and Uganda, followed by Vietnam and markets across Europe and Middle east. About PepsiCo PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2965265/PepsiCo_Mirinda_1.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2965266/PepsiCo_Mirinda_2.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2965267/PepsiCo_Mirinda_3.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2965269/PepsiCo_Mirinda_4.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2965270/PepsiCo_Mirinda_5.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2965271/PepsiCo_Mirinda_6.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2665176/Pepsi_Logo.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)