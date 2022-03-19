Bollywood PR site launches app on Google Play

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI/PNN): BollywoodPR.in has become the first entertainment PR website from India to make its presence felt on Google Play Store with the launch of its news app simply called Bollywood PR.

Reflecting the categories of the BollywoodPR.in website, the app features various sections covering news, views, interviews, opinion pieces, analysis, pictorials, top lists and case studies. It even has a section covering top influencers vying for attention in the entertainment industry.

The app has a bold black, white and gold theme, which it carries forward from its highly successful website.

As the premier authoritative PR website of the Indian entertainment industry, BollywoodPR.in is the brainchild of Bollywood's only PR guru Dale Bhagwagar who is credited for pioneering the maximum PR trends in the entertainment PR industry.

The celebrity publicist has handled the publicity for over 300 personalities, 30 movies and 20 Bigg Boss contestants. His Mumbai-based entertainment PR agency Dale Bhagwagar Media Group has been at the forefront of the Bollywood PR brigade for more than two decades.

Apart from Indian media, Dale Bhagwagar is the only Bollywood publicist who has been quoted in top best international media such as BBC, Sky News (UK), CNN, The Washington Post, The New York Times (US), The Sydney Morning Herald (Australia), Pravda (Russia) and the International Herald Tribune (France).

On BollywoodPR.in, the thought leader shares some of his PR experience and expertise. The website and app features news and articles on Indian and international film personalities such as Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun, Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Brad Pitt, Daniel Craig, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Rhea Chakraborty, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan and Vivek Oberoi.

It also features several leading trade personalities and industry stalwarts including AR Rahman, Amit Behl, Arnab Goswami, Atul Mohan, Chaitanya Padukone, Dabboo Ratnani, Jatin Kampani, Komal Nahta, Mayank Shekhar, Palki Sharma Upadhyay, Pritam Chakraborty, Rohan Shrestha, Subi Samuel, Tarun Khiwal, Ujjwaal Trivedi, Vickky Idnaani, Vikram Bawa, Viral Bhayani, Vishal Bhardwaj, Viveck Vaswani and Vivek Agnihotri.

It covers various PR centric as well as other movies such as Angel Has Fallen, Brahmastra, Brexit, Dolemite Is My Name, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Heroine, Jerry Maguire, Laal Singh Chaddha, The Lion King, Main Azaad Hoon, No Time To Die, Page 3, Pathan, Pushpa, Rambo: Last Blood, Rann, S1m0ne, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Sunset Boulevard, Thank You For Smoking, The Delhi Files, The Experiment, The Guru, The Truman Show, Tomorrow Never Dies, Troy, Wag The Dog, Wonder Woman 1984 and Zack Snyder's Justice League.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)