Education Minister Madan Dilawar said the RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 will be announced today at 10 a.m. by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer. Students in RBSE Class 12 will be able to view their results on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in after they are made public.

In addition to the Rajasthan Board's official website, students taking the RBSE senior secondary exams can use the IE Education Portal to check their intermediate results, pass-fail status, stream-specific performance data, toppers, and overall pass percentages.

Students should be aware that the online marksheet is just provisional and that their respective schools will issue the original certificates at a later time. The RBSE Class 12 exams were held from February 12 to March 12, 2026.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026: How to check RBSE result?

Step 1: Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the results link

Step 3: Fill in your details as required and submit your roll number

Step 4: Download and save the Class 12 RBSE results for science, arts, and commerce.

About the RBSE class 12th exams

Approximately 175 question papers were administered throughout the Class 12 exam period. 6,195 locations in the state hosted the RBSE exams. The Higher Secondary level Class 12 RBSE exams were taken by 9, 09,087 students in total. Additionally, this year, 4,122 students took the Senior Upadhyaya test.

More about the RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026

Students must provide their roll number, date of birth (if applicable), and captcha verification to check the RBSE Class 12 results. To log in and download the marksheet from the official website, you will need the following details. The grade, total score, and subject-specific marks will all be included in the RBSE Class 12 marksheet.

Additionally, it will show division, pass status, and other crucial information, assisting students in understanding their performance in each subject. Depending on the completion of the review and verification procedures, the Rajasthan board usually announces results for all streams in phases or all at once.

What’s new in the RBSE board exams 2026-27?

The RBSE will hold board exams twice a year starting with the 2026–2027 school year. Every student is required to take the initial board exam. Those who meet the requirements may reappear for up to three subjects in an effort to raise their marks. The second opportunity exam will be held in May or June of the same academic year, and the first main exam will be held in February or March. There will be no modifications to study or exam schedules; both exams will cover the whole course.