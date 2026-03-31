Canada approved 98% of Indian student visas despite fraud flags: Report

The Auditor General of Canada recently flagged gaps in how student visas are being assessed. In a report tabled in Parliament last week, it said countries with a high risk of fraudulent applications generally saw low approval rates — with “one important exception” in India.

What numbers for Indians show in the report

• Share of visas issued to new Indian students fell from 51.6 per cent in 2023 to 8.1 per cent in 2025 (till September)

• SDS approval rates for Indian students rose from 61 per cent in 2022 to 98 per cent in 2024

• “Almost all” approved applications under SDS between 2022 and 2024 were from India

• 541 of 800 flagged fraud-linked study permits (68 per cent) were issued under SDS

• Study permit extension approval rates remained high at 94 per cent–95 per cent between January 2023 and September 2025

According to Auditor General Karen Hogan’s report, even as the total number of visas issued to new Indian students plunged from 51.6 per cent in 2023 to 8.1 per cent in 2025 (till September), approval rates for students from India under the Student Direct Stream (SDS), which included a fast-track feature, jumped from 61 per cent in 2022 to 98 per cent in 2024.

This, despite warnings issued in August 2023 within Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada that the “SDS was being targeted by non-genuine students seeking entry to Canada”, the report said. Canada withdrew the fast-track feature from the SDS programme by the end of 2024.

Launched in 2018 for applicants from India, China, the Philippines and Vietnam, the SDS was described as a fast-track, “light touch” eligibility review programme, which was later expanded to another ten countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The audit on International Student Programme Reforms found that “almost all approved applications in the Student Direct Stream originated from India” during 2022-2024, but Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada was slow to act on integrity concerns, such as higher rates of fraudulent documents, reports of students not actively pursuing their studies and increased asylum claims.

What drove the drop in Indian student visas?

The slide in the overall number of Indian students securing a Canadian visa followed a 30-35 per cent reduction in the number of study permits offered to international students after Canada enforced a cap in January 2024, before discontinuing the fast-track advantage.

While the withdrawal of SDS reduced the risk associated with new study permit applications, the audit warned that the very high number of student visas already issued to Indian students keeps the risk alive, as many apply for stay extensions.

Why extensions remain under scrutiny

Study permit extensions continue to face lighter checks.

• Approval rates for extensions ranged from 94 per cent to 95 per cent between January 2023 and September 2025

• Approval rates for new study permits were between 38 per cent and 58 per cent

“To treat all study permit extensions as low risk, other programme integrity controls must be effective, both at the application stage and after the individual has arrived in Canada,” the report said, adding that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada failed to follow up on several cases when fraudulent documentation was detected after study permits were issued.

What the audit found on fraud cases

The audit examined three investigative reports that identified 800 approved study permits issued between 2018 and 2023 — 541 (68 per cent) of those under the SDS, in which applicants had either used fraudulent documentation or misrepresented information.

“For example, in providing evidence of their previous educational experience, 710 applicants claimed to have attended educational institutions overseas that risk assessment units later found to be either non-existent or institutions selling qualifications for immigration purposes,” the report said.

Noting that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada did not consider acting in any of the 800 cases, the report said: “This is a serious concern because there was no alert on these individuals’ immigration files for consideration by processing officers when making decisions on future applications. As a result, by the end of our audit period, 92 per cent of these study permit holders either had been approved or were awaiting decisions on other types of immigration permits, including on applications for permanent residence.”

What IRCC said in response

In its response, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said it would “assess extension applications from former Student Direct Stream applicants with a renewed risk lens.” Regarding those yet to secure a visa, it said it would create information alerts, flagging persons of concern in the event of subsequent applications.

The department said: “IRCC supports the objective of reducing over-reliance on a single market and drawing talent to Canada from a broader pool. The cancellation of the Student Direct Stream was part of IRCC’s plan to support diversification.”

The audit also noted that about 150,000 cases were flagged internally in 2023 and 2024 for possible non-compliance with visa terms. Due to a funds crunch, only about 4,000 of these alerts were investigated, of which around 1,600 were closed as inconclusive after the students concerned did not respond to IRCC’s queries.