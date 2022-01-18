Bombay Industries Association appoints Nevil Sanghvi as the New President, at the 58th Installation Ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bombay Industries Association (BIA), one of India's most renowned and prestigious business associations, today had its 58th Installation Ceremony.

BIA which is stepping into its 75th year, witnessed last year's President Sanjay Shah handing over the office to Nevil Sanghvi during the ceremony. The event, held in Mumbai, also witnessed several virtual participants, who enthusiastically cheered for the new appointment.

Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Resources Ltd was the Chief Guest and Bharat Goenka, Vice Chairperson of Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd; Jay Shah, Secretary BCCI & Megha Tata, MD, South Asia, Discovery Communication India were the Guest of Honors.

Nevil Sanghvi in his acceptance speech introduced numerous projects and presented a new roadmap for BIA with a greater emphasis on innovation and inclusion. He highlighted that BIA's objective for the year 2022 is to be innovative and create new and meaningful opportunities with various stakeholders.

Sanghvi and his team have introduced 5 critical success factors for the year 2022:

Create a new BIA center which will house a world-class incubation facility to support start-ups along with a new BIA office

Digitalize BIA and its services

Enroll more Women Entrepreneurs on the platform

Create more networking opportunities for members

Proposal to launch two variations of memberships

While addressing the members of BIA, Sanghvi said, "I undertake as the BIA president to serve MSME in the real spirit of service for the greater good always in accordance with the Bombay industries associations vision and beliefs and I appeal to all past presidents, executive committee members and all members in general to come forward and fully support BIA's platinum jubilee effort which will help propel the association to a new height."

BIA in 2022 plans to create more opportunities for business interactions and become a platform for knowledge sharing while at the same time looking to increase representation to the government. Networking across domestic and international markets is also a major priority.

Anil Agrawal who was also the chief guest of the event, said "SME's are the backbone of the global economy and we as Indians have tremendous potential in driving the SMEs. Just look at the Fortune 500 companies, people who are at the top are mostly Indians. So have faith in yourselves and nothing can stop you."

The other initiatives which will play an important part this year are to start StratoBIA - (Investor Group, Mentor Group, and Business Enablers Group) and also Initiate BIA's GenNext Club. There are also plans to host a Health Expert Group and also BIA's first Job Fair.

Idea, Innovate and Implement is the mantra of Sanghvi and his team. Speaking about Innovation, Goenka who is also Sanghvi's mentor, said "The heart of innovation is adopting something new. Suppose there are 1200 members, It's not about creating 1200 new ideas every day, it is about whether the 1200 people will adopt the new idea faster than anyone else."

To commemorate the 75 Years of BIA, there will be events throughout the year. There are also different membership plans with great benefits for business leaders looking to join BIA which they can avail through the new BIA app which was unveiled today.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)