Brainstorm International launches 'Super Student' workshop for 10 to 21 years to unlock their true potential

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI/SRV): Established in 2007, Brainstorm International has created a benchmark in India and abroad with a holistic approach to literacy by implementing high-impact multisensory, synthetic phonics programs in pre-primary and primary schools. A dedicated and dynamic panel of experts at Brainstorm International recently announced their new workshop: 'Super Student' for children between 10 to 21 years.

The 21st century is extremely demanding and challenging for parents to provide the best for their children. 'Super Student' workshop focuses on making children aware of the enormous potential that exists within every human being and using a scientific and systematic approach to achieving their goals. Trained experts help students get clarity on their goals and break out from the barriers of limiting beliefs.

Keeping in mind the underlying issues, Brainstorm International, with its latest programs specially designed for students, teachers, and parents, also helps bridge the existing gaps and cope with the academic loss or stress due to the pandemic that addresses

- Learning loss for children in 1st and 2nd standards

- Reading and writing challenges

- Back to school challenges post-pandemic

Brainstorm believes that every child is unique and requires a different technique to unlock their true potential. Therefore, students are encouraged to open their hearts and minds to the joy of learning to discover their strengths and develop a deep understanding of the English language. Brainstorm International is contributing towards nurturing creativity, building curiosity, and developing critical thinking by engaging young minds from an early age with international phonics programs like:

- International Phonics courses for 4 to 6 years,

- International Phonics & grammar courses for 6-12 years

Harshita Sharma, Founder of Brainstorm International, says, "Our research-based, multisensory approach of Phonics education and high-impact literacy curriculum has positively impacted the learning curves of thousands of children. We believe that keeping up with the ongoing research and development happening worldwide in the field of education and adapting to the best-used practices help us be well prepared for challenges ahead and deliver world-class Phonics education."

Brainstorm International has empowered over 25,000 teachers with breakthrough results with its Onsite Professional Development Program for teachers and schools across boards like IGCSE, ICSE, CBSE, SSC, and IB. Brainstorm also provides workshops and training sessions for parents and teachers, such as: '

- Mindpower Unlimited - Success Mastery for 25 to 60 years

- Transforming teachers - Art of teaching English with a multisensory approach

Highlighting the institute's learning pedagogy, CEO of Brainstorm International, Bhagyashree Sharma, added, "Brainstorm envisions a future where all children experience the joy and power of becoming lifelong readers. We are working towards this by contributing to society and bringing a positive change by implementing Hi-impact English reading and spelling courses in the rural areas of India as well. We focus on empowering teachers at rural and suburban levels to develop strong foundational literacy skills. These intensive training sessions ensure that underprivileged children get equal opportunities to excel in English and become global citizens. A pilot project in Zilla Parishad Schools of Pune was launched successfully in 2019 and is on its way to other state-run schools."

Brainstorm International has conducted training sessions in prestigious institutes, including Poddar Group of Schools, DPS Group of Schools, DAV Group of Schools, Aditya Birla Group of Schools, Children's Academy, Symbiosis School, Thakur Public School, India International School, Brilliant Public School, Vardhman International Schools and many more in India and UAE.

Brainstorm International is establishing a new benchmark of excellence, building strong literacy skills, and transforming the lives of millions of teachers and children across the globe with their highly interactive, enjoyable, and impactful English reading, writing, and speaking programs.

With research-based, student-centered, and fun learning programs by Brainstorm International, students are sure to be raised as rockstar readers every year.

Head to (http://www.brainstorminternational.co.in) to know more.

Contact: info@brainstorminternational.co.in

Call: +91 9326797893 | +91 9881259613

