NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 4: Bricks & Milestones, the Bengaluru-based real estate developer, today announced the launch of Solcrest, a residential project off Hennur Road in North Bengaluru. Spread across 9.3 acres, the development will have 796 homes in 2, 3, 3.5 and 4 BHK configurations, with 2 BHK units starting at 1,332 sq ft. 90% of the site is retained as open and landscaped area. Prices start at Rs. 1.48cr. The project is registered under Karnataka RERA PRM/KA/RERA/1251/446/PR/151225/008336, with possession scheduled for November, 2030. Solcrest is planned with four homes per floor across 6 towers of 34 floors each. Every home is oriented east or west, with balconies wrapping 180 degrees around the unit - a plan form that gives each apartment two exposed faces, cross-ventilation through the depth of the home, and no shared corridor beyond three neighbours. Orientation and floor-plate layout are decisions fixed at the drawing stage; unlike fittings or finishes, they cannot be revised, substituted or downgraded later.

"At Solcrest, we're not just building homes - we're crafting a sanctuary that nurtures body, mind and soul. We've drawn inspiration from the earthy tones of the region, infusing the architecture with a sense of warmth and belonging. With expansive open spaces and a low-density layout, we've ensured that every home enjoys ample natural light, gentle breezes and unobstructed views," said Kiran V., Founder and CEO of Bricks and Milestones while speaking on the larger vision and execution of Solcrest as a haven for its residents. The site sits off Hennur Road, 20 minutes from Manyata Tech Park, and 24 km from Kempegowda International Airport, with East Point Hospital, Orchids International School and Bharatiya Mall of Bengaluru within 8 km. Two lakes lie on either side of the property within a 1km radius., surrounding the project.

Solcrest is envisioned as an experience shaped by light, air, and green space rather than a checklist of specifications, where residents can look forward to mornings that begin with sunlight streaming into their homes and evenings spent unwinding amid landscaped courtyards instead of concrete expanses. The home itself is built with the Sun in mind, with views of glorious sunrises or serene sunsets becoming a daily treat rather than a rare sighting. The 180 balconies, along with providing each home with ample light and ventilation, is also sizable enough to double as a private gym, a mini library or an outdoor coffee nook, adding another layer of personalization to the space.

Shared facilities include a 30,000 sq ft clubhouse, a swimming pool, indoor game rooms, co-working areas and space for a bistro cafe, along with landscaped courtyards and open lawns. These are placed within the retained landscape rather than on cleared ground. More information is available at bricksandmilestonessolcrest.co.in. About Bricks & Milestones Founded in 2015 by architect Kiran Venugopal, Bricks & Milestones is a Bengaluru-based real estate developer dedicated to creating thoughtfully designed residential and commercial spaces that reflect the city's heritage. Bricks and Milestones has set new benchmarks in luxury, sustainability and thoughtful design. Guided by the philosophy of "creating masterpieces," in handpicked locations, it combines cutting-edge architecture with eco-conscious living. Its portfolio includes landmark residential projects like New Dawn, Wonderwall, Felicity, and Lagos, as well as commercial icons such as The Fore. Their latest ventures include The Earthscape, a premium residential development, and an upcoming hospitality project in North Bengaluru. Bricks & Milestones is committed to creating flexible, sustainable spaces that meet the future needs of urban India.

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