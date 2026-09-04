Friday, September 04, 2026 | 10:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to Watch TodayNifty OutlookNepal FloodsNitin Gadkari Retrofit DeviceNatural Disaster InsuranceESDS Software sharesAbhinandan Varthaman Quits IAFDelhi weather forecast
Home / Markets / News / Tata Chemicals dips 2.5% on Kenya exit buzz; co. issues clarification

Tata Chemicals dips 2.5% on Kenya exit buzz; co. issues clarification

Ruto on Thursday ordered the ousting of Tata Chemicals Ltd. and is said to be looking for fresh investors to take over its century-old mining rights for minerals that are processed into soda ash.

Tata Chemicals falls 2.5% as Kenya President orders company to exit

Tata Chemicals falls 2.5% as Kenya President orders company to exit

Heena Ojha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 10:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Chemicals' share price declined 2.5 per cent after the company found itself in limbo with the Kenyan President, William Ruto.
 
Ruto on Thursday ordered the ousting of Tata Chemicals Ltd. and is said to be looking for fresh investors to take over its century-old mining rights for minerals that are processed into soda ash.
 
As of 10:19 AM, the company’s share price was down 1.8 per cent to ₹629.55; meanwhile, Nifty 50 was trading 0.33 per cent higher at 23,952.95. Intraday the stock has fallen 2.55 per cent to ₹625
 
In response to Ruto’s action, Tata Chemicals issued a statement saying the company "submitted all the information and documents sought by the Kenyan government". The Tata company also noted that it is "compliant with applicable regulations and is waiting for the government to review its response". READ IT HERE
 
 
The president said he asked the company "to pack and go" because it has been exporting soda ash rather than using it at local facilities to make glass and chemicals.
 
"Tata has held mining rights for 100 years, yet it has not built anything in Kajiado," Ruto said of the county that's home to Lake Magadi, the resource from which the Asian firm has extracted minerals to make soda ash for two decades. "They take our resource to India and other places." Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market said that Tata Chemicals is going through a pattern of lower highs and lower lows below its key short- and long-term moving averages after hitting an all-time high in March 2024. Multiple resistances are placed on the higher side, with immediate resistance in the ₹680–₹700 spot range. "The overall chart structure remains negative. Moving forward, a decisive close below the ₹615 spot level could drag it toward ₹570 in the near term. Consolidation around these support levels would be a positive development, potentially signaling the start of a base formation," he added.
  
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
  

More From This Section

Nifty outlook: Technical analysts flag key levels on charts for the near-term.

Has Nifty bottomed out? Tech analysts decode charts; flag key levels

Asian stocks

Asian shares climb as Fed rate hike fears ease ahead of US jobs data

Stocks to watch: UltraTech, Cipla, Sterlite, Tata Power, OMCs & more

Stocks to watch: UltraTech, Cipla, Sterlite, Tata Power, OMCs & more

SEBI

CAS mechanism effect: Sebi to review derivatives trades pricing

Godrej Consumer Products

Execution, consistent results key to Godrej Consumer Products' reratingpremium

Topics : Tata Chemicals Stock Market Today Nifty 50 Markets Sensex Nifty stock market trading Markets The Smart Investor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 10:39 AM IST