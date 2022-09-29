Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 29 (ANI/PNN): Bangalore based FinTech Startup, Bullsmart launches a mutual fund investment App.

The cutting age investment solution provider Bullsmart had a gala launch of this App at the Global Fintech Festival 2022 held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The app is live now and investors can download at (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details)

Bullsmart, a new-age fintech startup based out of Bangalore, was the Silver Partner for the GFF 2022 event. The theme this year was "Creating a Sustainable Financial World: Global, Inclusive, Green."

The event witnessed the participation from prominent people including Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India; Nirmala Sitharaman, Indian Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs; Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India and Madhabi Puri Buch, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Chairperson.

Global leaders from the finance and fintech space also joined the conference.

In her address, Nirmala Sitharaman said that financial technology is important for financial inclusion and she urged the fintech players to work together with the government and regulators.

Shaktikanta Das chose the theme of 'Fintech as a Force Multiplier' for his address and said, "The next decade of finance will be more focused on two central themes - sustainable development and technology-led innovations transforming the lives of the common people.

Ankita Das, CEO of Bullsmart was part of a panel discussion on 'Gamification of Investing - Where to draw boundaries'. She was joined by Sagarika Shah, Samant Sikka, Viram Shah and Karan Mehra.

Addressing the audience, Ankita shared Bullsmart's vision and about the current state of financial literacy and financial inclusion in India and how gamification can be leveraged to make financial education more engaging and easy to understand, especially among the youth.

She said, "Three key principles that make gamification a desirable feature in any investment platform are progression, competition and community."

Ankita was also critical of the use of gamification techniques employed by few players to manipulate users into aggressive trading. In conclusion, Ankita suggested that investing platforms should not go overboard with gamification and must adopt sustainable gamification strategies to improve the overall investing experience of users.

Team Bullsmart took a privilege to show the application to the government officials, regulatory personnel and industry veterans. SourabhTomar, Head UPI & IMPS Product, National Payments Corporation Of India (NPCI); Srinivas Jain, Executive Director and Head of Strategy at SBI Mutual Fund; Barbara Voelkl, Policy Officer at German Federal Ministry of Finance were some of the people we connected with.

Vivek Deep, Executive Director of RBI, appreciated the Bullsmart's way of creating financial education by using the gamification way.

Bullsmart is the brand name of Dados Technologies Private Limited registered under the Companies Act, 2013 having a CIN: U65100MH2019FTC329281 and headquartered in Singapore.

Bullsmart is building an investment platform with cutting edge investment tools to help the young start investing. Our vision is to become the most desirable investment platform in Asia and act as a catalyst for India's financial growth story.

