Business Mint Nationwide Awards Under 30 Emerging Industry Experts - 2022

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI/PNN): Industry experts are front-runners or significant persons in a certain industry who provide the community and general public with the best value possible through their expertise, professional opinions, and accurate information. Business Mint is bringing a big chance to honor such industry professionals, which is the Nationwide Awards Under 30 Emerging Industry Experts - 2022.

Nationwide Awards is one of India's most well-known and prestigious brands, ensuring the highest levels of quality and creativity. Business Mint is returning with another award, the Nationwide Awards Under 30 Industry Experts-2022, to recognize those experts who have pushed a change in certain industry verticals by utilizing innovation to better business performance.

More than 900 nominations were received from a variety of industries, including real estate, education, healthcare, marketing, software, aviation, and media.

Business Mint published a list of firms, agencies, non-profits, and government organizations run by corporate leaders whose groups and missions have resulted in success:

(https://nationwideawards.org)

Winners of Nationwide Awards Under 30 Emerging Industry Experts - 2022

* Mehrzaad Mogrelia, Forensic Auditor - Financial Crime Prevention Category

* Siby Varghese - Fund Management Services Category

* Tanya Kinger, Senior Auditor - Deloitte & Touche LLP - Financial Consultant Category

* Shubham Singh, Software Engineer - Airbnb - Compliance Engineering Category

* Harddik Bhatia, Sr Executive Sales & Marketing - Godrej Properties Ltd - Residential Sales & Marketing Category

* Abhishek Kalra, Associate Vice President - Altem Technologies Pvt Ltd. - Digital Manufacturing Category

* P S Pranika, Senior Manager Brand Marketing - Content Strategy Category

* Ishan Singh, Growth Manager - Scripbox - Growth Managing Category

* Gayatri Sethi, VP- Growth and Operations - MediaMonks - Content Production Category

* Nergish Bhamra, Assistant Director - Deloitte India - Mergers & Acquisitions Category

* Viren Sean Noronha, Social and Content Marketing - Tinder - Content Marketing Category

* Ms Preethaa Ganesh, Vice President - Vels Group Of Institutions - Education Management Category

* Rohit Rammurthy, Associate Dean - AMC Institutions - Education Category

* Vishaal Aloysius Rasquinha - Emcee & Luxury Weddings Category

* Raseena Chablani, Hospitality Consultant - Aauris - CRM Category

* Akansha Kashyap, Consultant - Kepler Cannon - Strategic Consulting Category

* Vaibhav Nagare - Music Producer & DJ Category

* Rohan Anmol, Associate Director - Unacademy - Subscription Sales ( Software ) Category

* Paridhi Ojha, Sports Physiotherapist - Sports Physiotherapist Category

* Shashank Singh, Assistant Manager | Client Servicing - BAE Productions India - Experiential Marketing Category

* Pratik Puri, Founder & Director - Quintessential Sports LLP - Sports Ecosystem Category

* Shriya Bhugra, Director - Bath Idea - Bathroom Decor Brand Category

* Hiral Doshi, HR - CIGNEX - HR Category

* Sanchi Arora,Talent Acquisition & Management - 21North - Talent Acquisition Category

* Karamvir Singh Gandhi, Director of Operations - Opa! Bar & Cafe - Hospitality Marketing Category

* Mallika Mehta - Singer Category

* Sajan Shah - Motivational Speaker Category

* Zuha Fathima, CEO - Craftastic - Handmade Crafts Category

* Supriya Sahoo, Manager | Revenue management - Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited - TV Advertising Category

* Reddi Venkatesh, Senior Creative Designer - Color Moon Technologies - UI UX Design Category

Vinay Kanth Korapati, Founder of Business Mint says, In today's competitive corporate world, reputation and credibility are key, and they don't come lightly. A strong brand as an industry expert may propel your company to new heights; on the other hand, a bad reputation might cast doubt on your trustworthiness. It makes all the difference for your brand if you establish yourself as a unique thought leader or authority in your sector. I'd like to congratulate and honour every industry expert, particularly the winners of the Nationwide Awards Under 30 Emerging Industry Experts - 2022. It's a delight to witness so many industry experts from so many different businesses and regions working together to achieve our shared objective.

Business Mint is the one-stop destination to serve organizations and entrepreneurs for their professional advancement through research and recognition approaches. Business Mint is a platform for associations and businesspeople where individuals get acknowledgement for their diligent effort. Their good try to perceive the incredible business thoughts, adventures, and great individuals behind them that get it going at any expense.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)