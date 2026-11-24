PNN New Delhi [India], November 24: Overlooking the Qutub Golf Course in New Delhi, Cafe del Mar Delhi marks the Indian debut of the internationally renowned lifestyle and hospitality brand, bringing its signature blend of Mediterranean-inspired dining, drinks, music and immersive design to the capital. Brought to India by Akshay Anand, whose vision centres on creating a destination where hospitality extends beyond food and beverages to encompass design, music, atmosphere and service. Drawing inspiration from the brand's presence across international destinations such as Ibiza, Bali, Phuket, Malta, Georgia and Marrakech, Cafe del Mar Delhi brings its distinctive approach to leisure and socialising to India, while developing an identity that resonates with the capital. The expansive views of the Qutub Golf Course and the changing colours of the sky further elevate the experience, creating a setting that brings together Mediterranean-inspired living with Delhi's vibrant social landscape.

Speaking about the launch Akshay Anand said, "Bringing Cafe del Mar to India is a deeply personal milestone and a vision I have long aspired to bring to life. Having always admired the brand for its timeless association with music, sunsets and the art of living, the intention was to bring its distinctive spirit to Delhi while creating a destination with its own identity. For me, exceptional hospitality is about creating experiences that leave a lasting impression. This vision comes alive through our thoughtfully curated culinary and drink offerings, complemented by an immersive underwater experience where bespoke projection mapping brings the beauty of coral reefs and the ocean to life. Our endeavour has been to honour Cafe del Mar's international legacy while giving it a distinctive expression in Delhi. I look forward to welcoming guests to experience this vision."

The design language of Cafe del Mar Delhi takes cues from the ocean, coral reefs and coastal living, translating these elements into a vibrant and expressive setting. A key highlight of the destination is its immersive projection mapping experience, which transforms the entire space into an underwater-inspired environment. Through dynamic visual projections, guests are transported into an oceanic world, surrounded by imagery of coral formations and marine elements, creating the sensation of dining beneath the sea. Designed to be experienced rather than simply observed, this distinctive installation adds an entirely new dimension to the space and stands out as one of the property's defining experiential highlights. Complementing this is a striking mermaid installation, which further enhances the ocean-inspired visual narrative.

This visual language extends into thoughtfully curated merchandise and smaller design details, from caps, handheld fans and scarves to crocheted napkin rings, coasters and distinctive tabletop accessories. The culinary programme is led by Chef Kyrien Crasto, whose menu brings together European finesse and Asian influences, with an emphasis on freshness, texture and considered flavour combinations. Balancing global inspirations with flavours suited to the local palate, the approach reflects a contemporary and globally inspired culinary identity. An integral part of the experience is the open live kitchen, allowing guests to witness the preparation of their food. Among the highlights are hand-cut noodles, prepared using a specialised hand-pulling technique that requires precision and considerable skill, a craft mastered by only a select few chefs in India.

The menu features preparations that reflect this culinary philosophy. Highlights include the Chilled Watermelon & Pineapple, offering a refreshing start to the meal, and the Japanese Grapes with Lemon Yoghurt, paired with walnuts, pumpkin seeds, cucumber, mint, za'atar and honey vinaigrette. The Salsa Matcha Mushroom, featuring mascarpone cheese, Parmesan and parsley, brings together earthy flavours with creamy textures. Seafood takes centre stage with the Whole Himalayan Trout Fish, prepared with miso, Japanese wine and hot ginger sauce, alongside the indulgent Truffle Lobster and the Fritto Misto, a selection of calamari, fish, prawns and zucchini served with lemon aioli. For those seeking bolder flavours, the Fireball Chilli Chicken, paired with peppers and banana chilli, adds a spirited touch to the offering.

Adding another dimension to the menu is the specialty American-style Pie Pizza, featuring four distinct preparations: Margherita, Truffle Touch White Pie, Seven Spice Chicken and Hot Honey Pepperoni. The Wok-Crafted Specialities, including the signature hand-cut noodles, further showcase the kitchen's emphasis on technique and flavour. Bringing the meal to a sweet finish is the Del Mar Pecan Pie Sundae, created for sharing with triple ice cream, toasted pecan nuts and a maple caramel drizzle. Complementing the culinary programme is The Ibiza Edit, a drinks offering developed by Distilled Concepts, the team behind some of India's leading bar programmes, including Boilermaker. Inspired by the different moods of a Mediterranean day, the selection is structured around four moments: Beach, Aperitivo, Sunset and Night. The drink selection features distinctive creations such as Beyond Negroni, Kairi Me Away, Sunset in Stereo, and Dark Fantasy. From refreshing serves for leisurely afternoons and sociable aperitivo drinks to expressive sunset creations and refined evening pours, the programme evolves with the atmosphere of the destination. The Sunset selection draws particular inspiration from the golden-hour views overlooking the Qutub Golf Course.

Adding another dimension are two distinct bar spaces, each with its own character. The Island Bar, located within the indoor space, welcomes guests with water bodies and fountains at the entrance, creating a sense of tranquillity and movement that complements the ocean-inspired design. Extending towards the outdoor area, the Shroom Bar offers a more open setting, allowing guests to enjoy their drinks against expansive golf course views and the changing colours of the evening sky. Music and curated programming are equally integral to Cafe del Mar Delhi. Carrying forward the brand's association with Balearic sounds and Mediterranean social culture, the programming centres around sunset rituals, creating a natural progression through the day. As the sun sets over the Qutub Golf Course, music, drinks and the surrounding setting come together to create an atmosphere that encourages guests to slow down, connect and enjoy the moment.

Founded in Ibiza in 1980, Cafe del Mar has evolved into an internationally recognised music and lifestyle brand, synonymous with sunset culture, Balearic sounds and the Mediterranean way of life. Over the decades, it has established an international presence across destinations including Ibiza, Bali, Phuket, Malta, Georgia and Marrakech, building a distinct identity around music, shared experiences and relaxed yet considered hospitality. Located in Lado Sarai, New Delhi, Cafe del Mar Delhi marks the brand's entry into India, bringing its international legacy together with an expression shaped by the capital. Through its culinary programme, distinctive f & b, ocean-inspired design, immersive projection mapping, mermaid installation, music and expansive outdoor setting, the destination introduces a new interpretation of globally inspired, Mediterranean-influenced hospitality to Delhi's evolving dining and lifestyle landscape.

Price for two: ₹5000 Location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/Po7RT4di4So2vo2Y6?g_st=ic Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cafedelmardelhi/ If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)