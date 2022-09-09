Call for applications POSOCO Power System Awards 2023

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO), a Government of India Enterprise in association with the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), the industry interface organization at IIT Delhi has launched the 11th edition of the POSOCO Power System Award (PPSA)- 2023. PPSA is a part of the CSR initiatives of POSOCO, through which it encourages research and innovation in the area of power systems and strengthening of industry-academia collaboration. This award is wholly funded by POSOCO while FITT is the implementing partner at the national level. The call for applications is open from September 1-30, 2022.
Dr Anil Wali, MD FITT, "POSOCO Power System Awards that were launched 10 years ago with the aim of recognising research and innovation have established strong aspirational equity. We hope to see increased participation from graduating Masters and Doctoral students in the broad area of electric power systems."
SR Narasimhan, CMD POSOCO, "Conceptualized 11 years ago, PPSA awards intend to direct the creative ideas of young and enthusiastic minds into useful channels and to give them an opportunity for constructive thinking in Power Systems and related areas. I truly believe that the awards will facilitate collection and dissemination of technologies for possible industry adoption."
PPSA seeks to recognize research accomplishments in power systems and related fields in both Doctoral/Master categories in all the technical institutions offering post-graduation in power systems in India. Fifteen awardees in the PPSA-Doctoral category will be awarded a cash prize Rs 1,00,000/- for each short-listed project along with certificates. Similarly, fifteen awardees under the PPSA-Master category will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 40,000/- for each shortlisted project along with certificates. Details on eligibility and submission are available at: (https://www.posocoawards.in)
