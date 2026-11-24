The event was presided over by Shri D.K. Mohan, Chairman, and Shri Nithin Mohan, CEO of the Cambridge Group of Institutions. Distinguished guests included prominent Kannada actor and anchor Mr. Niranjan Deshpande as Chief Guest, alongside South Indian film actor Mr. Junaid Khan as the Guest of Honour. Awards were presented by Prof. (Dr.) Kalyan Kumar Sahoo, Principal and Director of Cambridge College, and Mr. Jeevan Babu R, Principal of Cambridge PU College.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 24: Cambridge College concluded its annual intercollegiate cultural festival, INARA 2026, this past Saturday, drawing robust participation from students representing nearly 52 regional institutions.

In his keynote address, CEO Shri Nithin Mohan lauded the participants' engagement, emphasizing the critical role of cultural platforms in fostering student leadership, confidence, creativity, and holistic development.

Chief Guest Mr. Niranjan Deshpande encouraged attendees to pursue their personal and professional aspirations with resolve. He further commended Cambridge College for its dedicated efforts in providing a platform that cultivates emerging talent and comprehensive growth.

The festival featured a diverse array of competitions, including vocal and instrumental performances, dance, and a signature fashion show held on the CIT Lawn. The program concluded with a formal valedictory ceremony, during which the Leadership and INARA Awards were conferred upon distinguished participants, followed by a formal vote of thanks.