PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 27: CARD91, a payments infrastructure company, today announced the launch of SpendFlow, a commercial card and enterprise spend management platform designed for issuer banks serving businesses, SMEs, large corporates and institutional clients. Issuer banks have traditionally adapted card management systems designed primarily for retail or consumer credit cards to support commercial card programs. As banks serve more complex business customers, this approach can create functional gaps because commercial programs need to accommodate organisational hierarchies, differentiated credit arrangements, approval structures, spend policies, supplier payments, consolidated billing and enterprise financial workflows. SpendFlow is purpose-built around these commercial card requirements. It brings program configuration, credit management, virtual cards, spend controls, approvals, supplier payments, billing and accounting together within one architecture, enabling banks to configure programs for different business customers while maintaining central governance.

Ajay Pandey, CEO of CARD91, commented: "Commercial card programs have fundamentally different requirements from retail credit cards. Banks need to support how businesses are structured, how credit and spending authority are distributed, and how payments move through enterprise workflows. SpendFlow has been built around these requirements from the outset, helping issuers operate sophisticated commercial card programs without relying on extensive customisation of retail-oriented systems." Core Capabilities Seven-Layer Program Configuration Configure fees, credit behaviour, interest, limits, controls and product parameters across multiple levels. SpendFlow's most-specific-wins model allows banks to maintain centrally governed program rules while supporting permitted variations for individual corporate requirements without maintaining separate client-specific codebases.

Enterprise Hierarchy Management Support parent companies, subsidiaries, cost centres and master-child account structures, with consolidated or entity-level visibility across complex corporate relationships. Virtual Cards & Spend Controls Issue virtual cards linked to corporate entities, employees, accounts or credit facilities, with controls applied across corporate, employee and card-account levels. Approval & Supplier Payment Workflows Support multi-tier approval workflows and virtual-card-enabled supplier payments, extending commercial cards beyond employee expenditure into controlled business payment use cases. Connected Credit, Billing & Accounting Manage credit facilities, statements, interest, payment allocation and accounting activity across the commercial card lifecycle. Banking & ERP Connectivity Integrate with issuer Core Banking Systems and corporate ERP environments to connect commercial card activity with existing banking and enterprise financial workflows.

Agentic Payments CARD91 is also working on enabling Agentic Payments on SpendFlow, where AI agents can autonomously initiate and manage supplier and invoice payments within predefined controls. The capability is being designed to combine automation with control, transparency and trust, allowing businesses to adopt AI-led payment workflows while maintaining oversight over how and when payments are executed. The launch expands CARD91's payments infrastructure capabilities into commercial cards and corporate spend, complementing its technology across card programs, Credit Line on UPI, UPI infrastructure, prepaid, forex, onboarding and risk-led decisioning. About CARD91 CARD91 is a payments and onboarding risk infrastructure provider enabling regulated entities to launch and scale customer programs. Its technology supports digital onboarding, fraud and risk decisioning, card issuance across credit, prepaid and forex programs, and UPI infrastructure across issuance and acquiring.

Built by a team of bankers and technologists and proudly made in India, CARD91 helps financial institutions design and operate configurable payment programs across multiple use cases. CARD91 operates across key financial hubs, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Chennai. For more information, visit www.card91.io or contact sales@card91.io. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)