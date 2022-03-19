Centuary Mattress launches a sleep rejuvenation program on World Sleep Day

You would like to read
- beGalileo, the Mathematical Thinking & Cognitive Capability Building Program signs up Sania Mirza as Brand Ambassador
- Sania Mirza launches De Beers Forevermark boutique in collaboration with OM Jewellers
- Shree Malani Foams felicitated with the prestigious Telangana State Industry Awards for Excellence in the Exports category
- Jewellery brand Priyaasi celebrates Women's Day by launching its new collection with Dia Mirza
- India Pavilion calls for Collective Action on safeguarding environment
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): On the occasion of World Sleep Day, Centuary Mattress, India's fastest-growing mattress brand with a three-decade of legacy, has announced its new campaign, Sleep It Off. It aims at making people realize the importance of better sleep through sleep getaways. Intending to reinforce its position as a sleep specialist in the industry. Centuary Mattress engaged the celebrated sports personality and its brand ambassador Sania Mirza to kickstart the program.
The sleep rejuvenation program is curated for individuals leading a fast-paced life that leaves them feeling burnt out. Under the campaign, people will be invited to a 'sleep it off' camp, where sleep experts will counsel them to experience the power of sleep-rejuvenation. Sania Mirza will flag off the program by nominating/inviting Anshuka - a renowned and celebrated yoga expert, to experience the series of fun and candid sleep getaways that will allow people to self-realize the importance of good sleep. The participants will share their experience the following day and pass on the baton by nominating someone they think is facing similar work stress, leading to physical or emotional exhaustion.
While people struggle to maintain a work-life balance, the campaign aims to highlight the importance of good sleeping habits with Centuary Mattress' range of products and insight into sleep as a subject of better health.
Speaking about the initiative, Uttam Malani, Executive Director, Centuary Mattress, said, "Since the past 30 years, we have been committed to putting people's health and comfort first. Even after knowing the importance of good sleep, our sleep habits have taken a backseat, given the hectic work schedules and other misplaced priorities. Through our new program Sleep It Off, this World Sleep Day, we want to urge people not to wear sleep deprivation as a badge of honour.
We at Centuary firmly believe that the power of better sleep can rejuvenate you, uplift your mood, and act as a tonic. This campaign will allow people to experience what they have been missing for a while."
Our Sleep Ambassador, Sania Mirza, believes in our values, as she realizes the role of better sleep, and Centuary Mattress is delighted that she has flagged off the program.
Teaser Link: (https://www.facebook.com/Centuaryindia/videos/389289635864664//)(https://www.instagram.com/tv/Ca6Q2j5NGYx/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link)
Launch Video by Sania Mirza: (https://www.instagram.com/tv/CbHplDxrg2K/?utm_medium=copy_link)
Acceptance video by influencer Anshuka - (https://www.instagram.com/reel/CbJlFfhKv0q/?utm_medium=copy_link)
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor