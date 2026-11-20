PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 20: CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, has inaugurated the CGI Centre of Excellence for AI & Innovation at MEI Polytechnic College in Bengaluru, in collaboration with Learning Links Foundation (LLF). Designed, funded and strategically planned by CGI, the centre creates a dedicated space where students can learn, experiment, and develop practical solutions using emerging technologies. The centre will provide hands-on learning opportunities to more than 1,250 students in artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, 3D design and printing, electronics and digital fabrication. Students will participate in project-based learning, technical challenges and innovation activities that help connect classroom concepts with practical applications. Equipped with development boards, sensors, embedded systems, robotic platforms, and comprehensive prototyping tools, the facility empowers students to build, test, and refine solutions to real-world problems.

"Access to technology can open new paths for students when it is paired with the opportunity to experiment, build and solve real problems," said Deepak Shenoy, Senior Vice-President and Business Unit Leader, Asia Pacific Global Delivery Center of Excellence, CGI. "Through this centre, we want students to engage with AI and emerging technologies in a practical and responsible way, and to build the confidence and skills to turn their ideas into solutions. This initiative reflects CGI's commitment to supporting the communities where we live and work by creating more equitable opportunities for the future." "The CGI Centre of Excellence for AI & Innovation will give our students the opportunity to experience emerging technologies in a practical and engaging environment," said L. N. Reddy, Principal, MEI Polytechnic College. "It will complement their technical education by allowing them to experiment, build prototypes and develop solutions, while strengthening the confidence and problem-solving skills they will need in a rapidly changing technology landscape."

"The journey from classroom learning to real-world innovation begins with access to the right opportunities," said Sudha Priyadarshan, Senior Vice President, Learning Links Foundation. "Through this collaboration with CGI and MEI Polytechnic College, students will be able to explore AI, IoT, robotics and 3D printing through structured, hands-on learning. We look forward to supporting them as they develop future-ready skills and learn how to transform their ideas into working solutions." About CGI Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2026 reported revenue is CA$16.57 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

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