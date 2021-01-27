Chandigarh University becomes the first Indian University to have signed MoUs with 306 foreign varsities

You would like to read
Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): Surging ahead with its commitment to impart quality higher education of international standards, Chandigarh University (CU) has become the first Indian University to have signed Memorandum-of-Understanding (MoUs) with World's Top 306 Universities under its International Academic Alliance (IAA) flagship programme.
Besides getting the benefit of global exposure, the students & faculty of Chandigarh University are entitled for student exchange, faculty exchange, semester exchange, being a part of joint research initiatives, become members of international student & faculty research groups, present papers at international conferences.
More than 1200 students from CU of fields like Engineering, Law, Hotel Management, Journalism, Management, Agriculture, Forensic Sciences, Applied Health Sciences and Tourism have taken benefit under the International Academic Partnership program.
"Top ranked universities including QS World rank universities from countries like USA, UK, Canada, Australia, European Union, SAARC Countries have joined hands with Chandigarh University. The international partnerships are a win-win situation both for the academic institutions and students as they share academic, cultural and research resources," said Dr RS Bawa, Pro-Chancellor, Chandigarh University while giving details of the IAA flagship programme.
It is also important to mention here that Chandigarh University is also a member of International Association of Universities (IAU) and Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU).
"Students from 40 countries are currently undergoing their higher education in more than 135 Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate programmes at Chandigarh University," added Dr Bawa.
Besides academic learning, the benefit of International Academic Alliance programme, the students also stand a chance to grab global placement opportunities.
"World's top entertainment and hospitality company, Walt Disney has selected 155 students from Hotel Management, Tourism, Finance & Management programs over the last five year," said Pro-Chancellor.
Foreign universities have also offered scholarships worth Rs 15 crores to CU students which has provided financial assistance to the students who have the dream of studying abroad.
"Students from India have always dreamed of studying abroad or adding some international exposure to their higher education. The International Academic Alliance program of Chandigarh University has helped the students fulfill their dreams. Recently, we have seen that many Indian students couldn't travel abroad due to pandemic; it is during such hard times that the global partnership programs of Chandigarh University come in handy for the student community," said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University.
Chandigarh University also offers 2+2, 2+1, 1+2 international articulation programs in collaboration with universities of USA, UK, Canada and Australia under-which the students can start their academic degrees at CU campus and then shift to foreign varsities to complete their degrees using the benefit of Credit Transfer Benefit Scheme.
"This arrangement helps save money for the students who wish to travel abroad for higher studies as during the half-of-the academic tenure, the student is entitled to pay fee as per the Indian structure," added Sandhu.
