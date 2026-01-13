PRNewswire New Delhi [India], January 13: Acclaimed Chef Manish Mehrotra recently announced the launch of Nisaba, his newest culinary venture, set within the culturally rich environs of Humayun's Tomb Museum Complex. Nisaba marks a significant new chapter in the chef's journey, offering a refined dining destination rooted in the spirit of creation, renewal, and interconnectedness. A key highlight of the launch is The Times of India Heritage Table, an exclusive private dining experience presented by The Times of India in collaboration with Nisaba. Designed for intimate gatherings, the Heritage Table offers guests a curated culinary journey that brings together food, culture, and storytelling in a setting shaped by history and design.

The restaurant reflects Chef Mehrotra's philosophy of presenting Indian food with clarity, respect and contemporary relevance. It's menu, spatial design, and location come together to create a destination that is both grounded and forward-looking, with the Heritage Table serving as its most immersive expression. Commenting on the collaboration, Satyan Gajwani, Chairman, Times Internet, said, "Nisaba represents a thoughtful coming together of heritage, innovation and creative excellence, values that resonate deeply with us at Times Internet. Chef Manish Mehrotra's ability to tell stories through food mirrors how The Times of India has chronicled India's journey over generations. With the Heritage Table, we are delighted to create a space that celebrates legacy while embracing contemporary Indian expression, set against the unique backdrop of Sunder Nursery."

Conceived as more than a Private Dining Room, The Times of India Heritage Table is hosted in a private setting within Nisaba, allowing guests to engage closely with the cuisine, the chef's inspirations, and the cultural narratives that inform the experience. The experience features a specially curated vegetarian menu, complemented by a Times of India-inspired dessert rooted in the editor's 'chai pe charcha' Sharing his vision for the restaurant, Chef Manish Mehrotra, said,"Nisaba is deeply personal to me; it reflects where I come from and how I see Indian cuisine today. The Heritage Table allows for a more intimate exchange with guests, where food becomes a medium for storytelling, context, and connection. Collaborating with The Times of India on this experience felt instinctive, as both are rooted in celebrating India's past while thoughtfully shaping its present."

This privilege-access private dining experience is available to Times of India patrons at a preferred rate. Set within an exclusive Private Dining Room (PDR), the experience includes a specially curated Times of India vegetarian menu, a signature welcome drink, and a Times of India dessert for every diner. Times Black ICICI Bank Credit Card holders can book the Heritage Table exclusively via the Times Black app. With Nisaba, Chef Manish Mehrotra introduces a new culinary destination that celebrates everyday dishes found across India through The Times of India Heritage Table, where heritage is not only preserved, but experienced.