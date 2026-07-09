VMPL New Delhi [India], July 9: In today's fast-paced lifestyles, snacking has become a regular part of the day. Yet, while people often focus on planning balanced meals, the nutritional value of the snacks they choose is frequently overlooked. As awareness around everyday nutrition continues to grow, many consumers are beginning to look beyond convenience and seek snack options that can contribute to their overall nutritional intake. Prunes (dried plums) are gaining recognition as a nutrient-rich addition to everyday snacking. Naturally flavourful and versatile, they provide dietary fibre along with important nutrients such as iron, potassium, boron, and vitamins A, C, and K. These nutrients play an important role in supporting overall health, making prunes a wholesome addition to a balanced diet.

According to Kavita Devgan, leading dietitian, holistic health consultant, and eminent author, "Good nutrition is not just about the meals we eat but also the choices we make between them. Prunes naturally provide dietary fibre along with important vitamins and minerals such as iron, potassium, and boron, making them a nourishing addition to everyday diets. India has no commercial production of prunes and demand is met through imports. Chile is a major supplier to the Indian market. Chile's unique geography, bordered by the Atacama Desert, the Andes Mountains, the Pacific Ocean, and Antarctica, creates ideal climatic conditions for producing premium-quality prunes. Carefully grown and harvested to preserve their natural flavour, texture, and nutritional value, Chilean prunes are recognized globally for their quality and taste.

Mr. Sumit Saran, India Representative of Chilean Prunes, remarked, "Chile is known as one of the world's largest growers and suppliers of prunes. Chilean prunes are recognized globally for their high quality and nutritional benefits. Just visit your dry fruit retailer or order online, Chilean prunes are easily available in India." Their nutritional value, versatility, and naturally delicious taste make Chilean prunes an easy addition to everyday eating habits. For further information, please contact: https://chileprunes.cl/?lang=en (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)