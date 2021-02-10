Chitkara University confers FDCI President, Sunil Sethi with Doctor of Literature

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI/Mediawire): Sunil Sethi, a stalwart in the 'Indian Fashion' industry, an entrepreneur extraordinaire, and a luminary who has helped bring Indian fashion to the global stage was conferred with Honorary Doctorate, Doctor of Literature (D.Litt.) Honoris Causa by Chitkara University.

Sunil Sethi arrived at the New Delhi venue to grace the event where he received an Honorary Doctorate from Chitkara University, on February 09, 2021. He was received by Dr Ashok K Chitkara, Chancellor, Chitkara University, and offered a traditional welcome by Chitkara University staff and management.

Chitkara University presented Sunil Sethi with an Honorary Doctorate, Doctor of Literature (D.Litt.) Honoris Causa, in honour of his unparalleled and invaluable contribution to 'Humanity, World Peace and Education' owing to his inspirational journey as a role model business leader and his stellar role in creating significant impact in the domain of 'Business of Fashion' and community outreach.

Sunil Sethi, is the current President of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), an accomplished fashion industry businessman and an eminent thought leader in the Indian fashion industry. Under his leadership, FDCI has been committed to taking Indian fashion to a global level by promoting the 'Business of Fashion'. Since he accepted the role of President at the FDCI in 2008, it has grown to represent 350+ designers. His previous professional engagements include Senior Vice Presidentship at the Li & Fung Group, a multinational company with an extensive global presence and an operating sourcing network with 70 offices across 40 countries, and setting up Alliance Merchandising, a sourcing and buying company in 1988, having worked with premium global brands including Armani Casa, Crate & Barrel, and Anthropologie among its clients. Sethi has also been credited with pioneering a host of successful 'India-centric' promotions in countries like the UK, Ireland, Italy, Israel, Moscow, London, New York, Tokyo and Paris.

Since 2002, Sethi has taken more than 25 Indian fashion designers on to the global stage. He has done his best to propagate the 'Made in India' brand all through his career.In 2005, he was felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement Award by EPCH at the 14th Export Award Function, andin 2006, with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Carpet Export Promotion Council, both sponsored by Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.

The convocation ceremony was inaugurated with the lighting of the lamp by Dr Ashok Chitkara (Chancellor, Chitkara University), Sunil Sethi, Prof. Cavita Taragi (Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Chitkara University), Rajesh Chandran (Director, Career Advancement Services, Chitkara University), Prof Manpal Setia, (Dean, Chitkara University), and Gopal Meena (VP, Strategic Initiatives, Chitkara University).

Following the 'lamp lighting' ceremony, Rajesh Chandran shared the university laurels, introduced Sunil Sethi, followed by introducing FDCI. Taking the ceremony further, Prof. Cavita Taragi invited Dr Ashok K Chitkara and Sunil Sethi on the stage where Sethi was conferred with 'Honorary Doctorate, Doctor of Literature (D.Litt.) Honoris Causa' by Dr Ashok K Chitkara on behalf of Chitkara University.

Dr Sethi delivered the valedictory speech, where while he expressing gratitude he said"I'm delighted to be a recipient of this coveted honour, second to none other than His Holiness the Dalai Lama. I would like to thank Dr Chitkara and his team for giving me this award; I'm humbled. My work in the space of fashion and product design has always been passionate, as it drives me towards excellence. I hope the students of the University can take a slice from my life experiences of chasing one's dream and making it happen."

On occasion, Dr Ashok K Chitkara shared that, "The University is honoured to have Dr Sunil Sethi amidst us today - a stalwart of India Fashion Industry, an Entrepreneur extraordinaire, and a luminary who has helped bring Indian fashion to the global stage. He has paved the way for young, ambitious designers to aspire for a global career. His work has and will continue to strengthen the Indian Fashion Industry through his role of a mentor, and President of FDCI. The University has previously conferred the degree to luminaries like Mr S. Ganesh Mani, His Holiness 'The Dalai Lama', Dr D.S Rana, Prof. Josef M. Ullmer, Mr Manish Sharma, and Mr Kailash Khatkar, and now including Dr Sethi in the list of luminaries is a delightful moment for us."

