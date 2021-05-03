Choice group launches fintech aggregator platform to address low insurance penetration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): In a bid to empower the average Indian mitigate his risks with the appropriate insurance products, Choice Group has launched a fintech aggregator platform -- ISMOS offering life, health and general insurance.

"With insurance penetration in India being just over 2 per cent, the intuitive, interactive and tech-enabled platform with universal reach, offers comparable quotes from multiple insurance companies that would facilitate the customer or user to take a well-informed decision keeping his risks in mind," said Suyash Patodia, Executive Director of Choice Insurance Broking.

Choice Insurance Broking Pvt Ltd is in the process of being acquired by BSE-listed Choice International to be its wholly-owned subsidiary, and IRDA's approval for the same is awaited.

Drawing a parallel with e-commerce portals like Amazon or Zomato or for that matter discount broking platforms in the financial space, Patodia believes that with Digital India being now at the core of the Indian economy, ISMOS is a one-stop solution to improve insurance penetration in the Indian market with a basket of risk mitigation products with the help of in-built filters to eliminate mis-selling.

Customers will be able to extract a quote directly from several insurance companies on the ISMOS platform and buy the insurance policy of their choice, instantly without any hassle, he said.

To supplement the online initiative, the platform has enrolled over 1,000 IRDA-approved PoSPs (Point of sales persons) so far to aid users if they seek assistance. The platform will also facilitate claims through third-party administrators (TPAs).

"ISMOS is one more feather in our fintech ecosystem after having consistently developed several tech platforms for the investor fraternity with Investica for mutual funds, Jiffy for stock trading, and very recently Alphabee for long-term investors. The platform is an outcome of cumulative wisdom churned through our domain expertise of over 2 decades of insurance broking business," said Kamal Poddar, Managing Director, Choice Group.

To get access to the platform click on the following link: (https://ismos.in)

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)