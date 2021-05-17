Choice group launches web-based platform for individuals to file income tax returns

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI/PR Newswire): In order to enable individuals to seamlessly file their income tax returns, Choice Group has launched an e-filex platform equipped with round-the-clock artificial intelligence enabled chatbot to reply to the user's query.
The web-based platform -- (https://e-filex.com) covers the entire gamut of Individual Assesses having multiple sources of Income and has refined itself, compared to its peers by removing the clutter of unnecessary fields and filing it in four simple steps with an easy interface.
"We intend to target those hesitant individuals who are vary about complying with the tax provisions, and help them with hassle-free processes," said Sourabh Mittal, Product Head, e-filex, part of Choice Consultancy Services Private Limited, the tax advisory subsidiary of BSE-listed Choice International Limited.
Mittal has set a target to bring on-board 10,000 users on the e-filex platform in the current financial year.
Asia's third-largest economy has more than 9 Cr assesses registered with the tax authorities of which approximately 7 Cr have filed income tax returns and only 1.5 Cr paying taxes.
Considering an estimated 80 crore adult population eligible to file tax out of the total 140 Cr population in the country, there is a huge upside potential to attract more people to file their returns online and bring them under compliance mode.
"Filing income-tax return is an annual ritual in the financial lifecycle of an individual and a key milestone in nation-building. In sync with the new paradigm of the digital era, Choice group continues with its fintech voyage by creating new platforms - Investica for mutual funds, Jiffy for online stock broking, Alphabee for long-term investors and ISMOS for insurance broking and now e-filex for filing tax," said Kamal Poddar, managing director of BSE-listed Choice International - the holding company for Choice group.
