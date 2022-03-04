Clicbrics set to launch Clicworth, a Property Price Calculator, in India

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI/PNN): How many of us are guilty of checking the price of an item on google before buying it offline? Most of us. Especially if the commodity can be categorised as luxury or expensive. Then why aren't we already doing the same for a property?
We have tools to estimate the resale value of various luxury lifestyle items like cars but India has been missing a tool to do the same for the property.
(https://www.clicbrics.com/clicworth) Clicworth is a home-valuation tool designed to allow you the same leverage over the prices of the property you're interested in with 90% accuracy. Clicbrics' mission to bring transparency into the Indian real estate market inspired Clicworth. An AI-based tool that will provide consumers access to the fair price of any property that you have the address for. It is Clicbrics' investment into the future of Indian real estate.
The digitization mission led by the Indian Government has made a lot of data regarding registered properties available online. This data is scattered across various portals. Technically, one could access these portals and go through the lump of data points piece by piece and spend hours trying to find information relevant to property prices.
Through AI and Machine Learning, Clicworth has extracted all this data and made this process as simple as just a couple of steps. To find out the price of any property, all you need is the following information:
1. Locality Or Address
2. Property Type (Apartment/ Independent Floor/ Villa/ Plot)
3. Floor
4. Apartment Configuration (1BHK/ 2BHK/ 3BHK/ 4BHK/ 5+BHK)
5. Size Of The Apartment (in sq. ft. or sq. yd.)
Clicworth will then give you a price estimate range and also the best per square yard price for your property. Your price estimate will also be followed by an Affordability Calculator that'll detail the basic downpayment, home loan EMI, home loan interest rate, and the home loan tenure for you.
Clicworth is a non-profit free tool that the leadership at (https://www.clicbrics.com) Clicbrics has piloted with the sole purpose of giving the power back to the Indian real estate consumer. The tool uses government data of the properties sold in the same locality to then generate the value of a property.
Starting with, and including, Mumbai, Clicworth is set to be launched for seven major cities. These cities are Noida, Gurgaon, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Thane.
Clicworth isn't simply a tool for those interested in buying, selling, or investing in property. An individual's net worth is largely impacted by the price of their property. Tangible assets like property, cars, high-value collectibles make up a large portion of net worth for most middle-income households. In case you're ever curious about the net worth of an old batchmate, or a potential business partner, Clicworth can be your go-to tool for the same.
Clicworth is the first of many more initiatives that Clicbrics will be undertaking to push for transparency in the Indian real estate market.
Next time your realtor tells you that your dream home is just over your budget, just log on to Clicworth and find out for yourself.
This story is provided by PNN.
