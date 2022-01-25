'Clueless at 30' graces the bookshelves for millennials

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI/TPT): Shalini Prakash recently launched her debut non-fiction book, Clueless at 30, at the Bangalore literature festival in December 2021.

It is a light-hearted take on a millennial's prevailing insecurities and challenges and finding their way in the world.

With over 12 years of experience across Venture Capital, Accelerators, Startups, and Corporate, Shalini has used her experiences and learnings from different phases of life to pen this witty book. According to the author, this is not a self-help book but a self-care book.

She describes how individuals can treat themselves better without being downhearted about themselves. The book is divided into four parts - FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out), SOBO (Search Of Better Options), JOLO (Joy Of Letting Go), and MOFO (Move Forward), which are thoughtfully described as the phases of a clueless person.

Shalini says, "Our culture is obsessed with the idea that we need to 'Find our Passion' to be happy and successful. So, once we hit our teens or early 20s, people are telling us to 'Follow your Passion' and this leaves the younger generation and millennials in a state of confusion and stress, especially when we don't know what to do next. Our generation is considered to be super confused because of our inability to commit to one career direction and not knowing what we want; this leaves us miserable and hanging where we are. We are afraid to explore and make mistakes."

A few key learnings that Shalini mentions are, "If we constantly worry that any mistakes we make will cost us in the future, we will never take a step forward. Ironically, if we never take a step forward, it will significantly cost us more. Don't be afraid of making mistakes because the learnings from them will lead you to the doorway of success. We are all ultimately shaped by the failures or mistakes we make, so the more we try and do, the more experiences we collect which will ultimately shape our lives."

The insights shared in Clueless at 30, will help individuals cope with the mounting pressures of jet-setting life, despite not having it all figured out. The book gives real-life examples and ideas of how to beat all odds with grit, and humour. It is a good read to start the year 2022.

This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)