Colliers strengthens its Office Services capabilities in Mumbai with senior industry hires

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): Leading diversified professional services and investment management firm Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) today announced the appointment of three senior executives for its Office Services team based in Mumbai, effective immediately.

With the joining of these senior hires with experience at CBRE and JLL, Colliers will further strengthen its transactions capability for Office Services in the city of Mumbai.

An industry expert and trusted advisor with more than 17 years of experience, Nachiket Bhatwadekar joins Colliers from CBRE as Senior Director, Office Services | Mumbai. Prior to CBRE, Bhatwadekar spent 6 years with JLL. In his career in real estate, Bhatwadekar has provided solutions to various Indian and multinational corporate occupiers. He is an expert in developing strategies to maximise transaction opportunities and acquire new accounts. He has also successfully executed various sizable real estate office transactions across India. Having worked with clients across industries, Bhatwadekar comes to Colliers with multiple long-term industry relationships.

An enterprising and dynamic office services expert with more than 14 years of experience across the real estate and hospitality industries, Mitesh Pednekar joins Colliers as Director, Office Services | Mumbai. Pednekar's rich experience of commercial real estate acquisitions and dispositions enables him to provide his clients with sophisticated advice to make well-informed decisions. His focus on occupancy strategies, innovation, and a strong client network will help Colliers develop more diversified service offerings. Pednekar joins Colliers from Varde Partners, where he was Head of Leasing for Mumbai. Before that, he was with JLL for 8 years.

Rahul Kanungo has been appointed at Colliers as Director, Office Services | Mumbai. Previously from CBRE, he is a commercial real estate expert with a strong hold on occupier engagement, formulation of transaction strategy, and negotiations. Kanungo is a specialist in commercial real estate leasing. In his career, Kanungo provided end-to-end real estate solutions to several large Indian and multinational corporate clients. His consultative approach will bring crucial value to the growth of Colliers' Office Services offering.

Ramesh Nair, Chief Executive Officer | India & Managing Director, Market Development | Asia, Colliers, commented: "I am really excited to welcome these industry leaders to our Office Services team in Mumbai - one of our largest areas of focus for Colliers in India. I am confident that with their strong expertise and enterprising spirit, our business in Mumbai will enter a new phase of growth. Also, these enhanced capabilities will enable us to service a broader range of clients and offer diverse and customised solutions. This will also enable us to provide deeper insights and market coverage in Mumbai. As the office real estate market bounces back from the challenging environment, we look forward to maximising the potential of property for our clients and accelerating their success."

Earlier this year, Nair, previously the Country Head for JLL India and leader of its Office Leasing Advisory vertical, was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Colliers in India, to drive long-term sustainable and profitable growth for the India business and develop its growth strategy. These key senior hires are part of his strategic growth plans, as Colliers in India continues to expand its service portfolio and capabilities and attract the best talent to lead our industry into the future.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)