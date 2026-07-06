PRNewswire London [UK], July 6: Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), global provider of AI-ready, hyperscale and large enterprise data centres, today announced the appointment of David Burton as Chief Information Officer. He will be responsible for leading Colt DCS' global technology and security teams, shaping the organisation's technology vision and delivering secure, scalable and future-ready digital platforms to support continued growth. His appointment marks an important milestone for the data centre operator, and his combination of strategic insight and hands-on technical expertise will further strengthen both the function and the Executive Leadership Team. Burton brings more than 25 years of global technology leadership experience to Colt DCS. He joins from Global Switch Data Centres, where he served as Group Director of Information and led the organisation's digital strategy, strengthened its cybersecurity posture, and delivered technology capabilities to support sustained business growth.

Over the course of his career, he has driven large-scale digital transformation programmes across diverse sectors, including cloud computing, virtualisation, global IT service management, R & D and consumer goods. This breadth of experience, combined with his ability to translate strategic vision into practical execution, will be a significant asset as Colt DCS continues to scale and evolve. "We are delighted to welcome David to Colt DCS at such a pivotal time in our growth. His proven track record in leading complex, global technology organisations, combined with his deep expertise in digital transformation and cybersecurity, makes him the ideal leader to drive our next phase of innovation. I'm confident he will play a key role in strengthening our platform and delivering long-term value for our customers."

Quy Nguyen, Acting CEO and Chief Sales Officer. About Colt DCS We design, build and operate data centres for global hyperscalers and large enterprises. Our global portfolio includes 15 operational data centres, with an additional 12 sites under development across 9 cities in the UK, Europe, and the APAC region. We enable our customers to effectively plan for the growth of their business while also providing them with peace of mind. We provide secure, resilient, well-connected infrastructure with planned future capacity growth potential. We have over 25 years of experience in the data centre industry, delivering on our vision of being the most trusted and customer-centric data centre operator in the market.

We put the environment at the heart of everything we do by recognising this as a fundamental responsibility towards our planet. That's why we're taking ownership to reduce our environmental impact globally and make sustainability a key strategic driver. As part of our sustainability planning, Colt DCS has set comprehensive near-and long-term Science Based Targets to cut our emissions in line with the SBTi's latest Net Zero Standard. https://www.coltdatacentres.net (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)