Confidence lays foundation stone for 20 CNG stations in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 21 (ANI/PNN): Confidence Petroleum laid the foundation stones for the first 20 CNG stations (of total 100) in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The ceremony was held in the august presence of Raman Chadha (CEO, Gail Gas), Vivek Wathodkar (Chief General Manager, CGD Bengaluru) and Vimal Parwal (President, Confidence Petroleum).

On 25 March 2021, Confidence was nominated to set up and operate 100 CNG stations in Bengaluru city by Gail Gas, the CGD awardee.

Speaking on the occasion, Raman Chadha mentioned that the stations will further help deepen the CNG network and appreciated the efforts of Confidence Petroleum on the fast execution, despite challenges of the devastating second wave of Covid-19.

Confidence group is following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a gas-based economy: 10,000 CNG pumps in the coming future. As we are aware about the CNG revolution which has changed Delhi, Mumbai and many more cities of India.

The green fuel has been an instrumental effort to deal with pollution issues of these cities. Confidence group is committed to make Clean Bengaluru, Green Bengaluru and contribute to the beauty of this super city.

Confidence group is committed to cleaner air and clean environment, with LPG and CNG offerings in Bengaluru. This year Confidence is setting up CNG stations in Lalbag, Yelahanka, Vijay Nagar, Peenya, Uttarahalli Hobli, Konanakunte, Electronic City, Kormangala, Kengere, Nayandahalli, JP Nagar.

With this, the Confidence group will set up 20 CNG stations by March 2022 and the remaining 100 Stations will be set up in the next 3 years. This will immensely benefit the Auto, Car, LCV, Trucks segment as they will ply on CNG as the petrol and diesel prices spiral upwards.

Vimal Parwal mentioned it has been an honour working along with Gail Gas and their trust in Confidence to build and operate 100 CNG stations in Bengaluru. The team at Confidence is working with the mission to ensure accessibility to green mobility fuels such as CNG for a greener Earth. We are fully committed to ensuring an affordable value chain within the CNG industry.

Dhananjay Chande, VP CNG stressed upon the advantages of CNG as an eco-friendly fuel, huge economical advantage to common man as compared to petrol prices as well as diesel. It was further told that In coming five years, Bengaluru will have one CNG station within 5-8 km apart.

He further stressed that increasing availability of CNG infrastructure in Bengaluru will encourage the common man to use CNG in a bigger way.

Confidence group will also be assisting CNG retrofitment in Bengaluru through authorised retrofitter network.

Confidence Petroleum India Limited is India's Leading LPG Company. CPIL is India's Leading LPG cylinder manufacturer, Also India's Leading private Sector Bottler, India's Leading standalone chain of 209 auto LPG stations, And a Leading private sector packed LPG brand Go Gas, now available in 22 Indian states with its Blast Proof LPG cylinder go gas elite.

Confidence Group is building its presence in CNG Cylinder manufacturing, Hi pressure cylinder manufacturing, and CNG fuel stations for automobiles. In recent future Confidence group aims to network across India with various CGD players and set up CNG fuel stations.

Further information can be availed on (https://confidencegroup.co) or dhananjaychande@confidencegroup.co

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)