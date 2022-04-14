Connect and Heal eyes robust growth; strengthens leadership team

Bengaluru (Karnataka), April 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Connect and Heal, a leading (https://www.connectandheal.com/#/app-download) health-tech company providing end-to-end coordinated care, has announced the appointments of Javed Khan as VP - Design; Rintu Kumar Pegu as Director - Product Management; and Deepak Bhati as Director - Business and Operations. Connect and Heal is rapidly strengthening its leadership team, and the new appointments are a part of that plan. This comes close on heels to Wakefit's Parasar Sarma joining earlier this month.

A seasoned UX leader, Javed comes with over 16 years of experience across prestigious brands like Goibibo Snapdeal, Airtel, and Mobikwik. He is credited with creating Goibibo usability design at launch - which was simple and fast. He also conceptualised and led the team to deliver Snapdeal on mobile. He has done stellar work with Airtel and Mobikwik in the past, leading large consumer design and UX teams.

Talking about his appointment, Javed Khan, said, "Today, given the reach of the internet, it is important to go beyond visually pleasing designs. Design should be functional and hence, inclusive. It should be seamless to make it effortless for consumers. Excited to be a part of Connect and Heal, where we have a great opportunity to create everlasting social impact through a seamless product experience."

Rintu is a product leader with over 11 years of experience across Industries. At Halodoc, Indonesia's largest health tech company - he built the entire digital TPA product from scratch. Later expanding it to corporate benefits and co-created insurance products. His diverse experience in monetization, working at Flipkart and Quikr in the past makes him a unique product leader with deep understanding of underlying business.

Sharing his views on the new role, Rintu Kumar Pegu, said, "I believe that a digital product must help consumers extract the value of underlying offering with least friction. Creating seamless paths that reflect real consumer journeys is key to delivering outstanding healthcare products. I am totally stoked to join Connect and Heal, building easy to use health care journeys for India, working alongside a super talented team."

Deepak Bhati has close to a decade of hands-on experience in building and scaling business operations from ground-up. He has been a part of exponential scaling journeys at high growth companies like Ola Cabs and Cleartax. At Cleartax he was instrumental in doubling up the filing numbers through corporate alliances and other innovative channel strategies. His expertise includes setting up and managing critical processes for ensuring superior user onboarding, offline and online service delivery, and user retention amongst others. Deepak built and led a large team that achieved reality-bending delinquency numbers at Simpl.

Sharing his views, Deepak Bhati, said, "To scale businesses, one must put customers in the centre. If there is a clarity of direction, well defined processes and a team that has great degree of trust, achieving even implausible goals becomes possible. We have a unique opportunity to impact millions of people in India, helping them become healthier. I am thrilled to join Connect and Heal to contribute in this journey."

Talking about these three appointments, Prashant Kashyap, Co-founder & COO said, "Connect and Heal is on a mission to create a meaningful impact in the healthcare ecosystem in India. For our next stage of growth, we need leaders with diverse experience who have solved complex consumer business problems at scale. Javed, Deepak and Rintu bring immense value to our leadership team. They have exceptional ability to simplify complex problems and lead teams to deliver outstanding outcomes. We are truly excited to have them with us and looking forward to the momentum that they will bring!"

Founded in 2016, by Sanjay Vinayak, Elwinder Singh and Galveender Kaur, Connect and Heal is an integrated health-tech company with a presence in over 60 cities and registered offices in over 5 cities. It provides 360-degree health care through its core, multidisciplinary, in-house team of 800-plus doctors backed by a preferred network of 6000-plus ambulances, hospitals, specialist clinics, and 3,500-plus diagnostic centres and pharmacies across 60-plus Indian cities. Notably, the company is also the largest aggregator of ambulances with more than 4000 vehicles.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)