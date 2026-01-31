PNN Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 31: Star Air, the aviation arm of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), has been conferred the 'Best Airline - Regional/UDAN Connectivity' award at Wings India 2026, Asia's largest civil aviation event, held at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad. The award was presented by Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Shri Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, in recognition of Star Air's sustained efforts in strengthening regional air connectivity and advancing the Government of India's UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) vision. This honour underscores Star Air's commitment to its core philosophy of "Connecting Real India"--bringing reliable air travel to unserved and underserved regions, enabling mobility, and supporting the economic growth of India's heartland.

Speaking on the occasion, Capt. Simran Singh Tiwana, CEO, Star Air, said, "We are deeply honoured to receive the 'Best Airline - Regional/UDAN Connectivity' award at Wings India 2026. This recognition reinforces our belief that meaningful connectivity can transform lives and communities across India's heartland. This achievement belongs to our passengers, partners, and the entire Star Air team--on the ground and in the air--who work relentlessly every day to keep Real India connected." Over the years, Star Air has emerged as a key enabler of regional aviation in India. A proud participant in the UDAN initiative, the airline has completed six years of uninterrupted operations, carrying nearly 3 million passengers and operating a robust schedule of 455 weekly flights, which is set to expand to 550 weekly flights in the upcoming summer season.

As regional demand continues to rise, Star Air is steadily expanding beyond UDAN routes into select commercial city pairs, while remaining firmly committed to bridging connectivity gaps across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Staying true to its promise of a superior regional flying experience, Star Air offers complimentary hot meals and beverages across all flights. Its fleet of Embraer E175 aircraft, featuring a 1x2 / 2x2 seating configuration and a two-class cabin with dedicated business and economy sections, sets new benchmarks for comfort, efficiency, and service quality in regional aviation. Star Air extends its gratitude to its customers, partners, and employees whose continued trust and dedication have made this milestone possible. The airline remains focused on expanding its network, enhancing customer experience, and strengthening its role in India's rapidly evolving regional aviation landscape.

To explore Star Air's network and book flights, visit www.starair.in and leading travel platforms. About Star Air: Star Air, the aviation arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), commenced its commercial operations in 2019 with a mission to "Connect Real India" by making air travel affordable and convenient for the Indian populace. Since its inception, Star Air has won the trust and hearts of close to 3.0 million flyers across 31 destinations in India with its promise of Secure, Swift, Spacious, Sincere, and Sustainable air service. Currently, Star Air operates a fleet of 12 aircraft, including 8 Embraer E175s and 4 Embraer E145s, and is looking to expand the fleet to 25 aircraft over the next 36 months. It was awarded Best Domestic Airline (RCS) by Wings India in 2022.

About Sanjay Ghodawat Group: Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) is a diversified conglomerate with operations spanning various high-value business verticals such as Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Realty and Retail. Since its founding in 1993, SGG has witnessed impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman, Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat. It has a strong base of millions of customers globally, with an employee strength of over11,000and a student base of over 21,000. SGG is moving ahead with great vigour and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services.

Website- www.ghodawat.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)