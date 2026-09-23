PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22: Around 90% of Indians have already encountered a fake celebrity endorsement. Indian celebrities are increasingly turning to courts to protect their personality and identity rights against AI deepfakes and digital likeness misuse. India's ContentLens provides the solution to protect your personality rights. ContentLens builds a unique biometric signature for each protected celebrity, covering their face, voice and visual identity. It runs 24/7 surveillance across social media platforms. The moment a potential violation is found, the celebrity's team gets an instant alert with full evidence and an information package required to initiate and support a takedown request or legal case. India has approximately 15 million active content creators. Even if each creator uploads just 5-6 videos a month, the resulting volume is approximately 75-90 million content pieces. No human team can monitor this at scale. Detection that once took months now takes minutes.

Experiencing the platform firsthand, famous Indian actress Manisha Kandkur says, "I have spent years building my name, my image, and the trust of my fans. When I discovered that AI-generated versions of my face were appearing in fraudulent advertisements, without my knowledge or consent, it was one of the most violating experiences I have had as a public figure. Within days of onboarding, the ContentLens platform flagged multiple instances of my likeness being misused. Every artist deserves this kind of personality rights protection platform." Rohan Sahu, Founder & CEO, ContentLens, says, "ContentLens is already working with the Indian music industry and helping them to protect their music IP from unauthorised use. A celebrity's identity or IP is their face, their voice, the way they carry themselves visually. It is their most valuable and most important personal asset. Generative AI, without safety guardrails, has made it possible for anyone to misuse this IP. Every week, our platform finds potential violations that the celebrity teams had no idea existed, such as fake endorsements, voice clones and scam ads. ContentLens is the only platform in India built specifically to detect it and stop it."

Hari Nair, Strategic Advisor (ContentLens) & Former CEO (Tips Music Limited), says, "Across celebrity teams in India, the reaction is always the same: they know the deepfake threat is real. What they often don't realize is that their identity is also being used by brands without permission, a clear revenue loss, and that fake endorsements built on it can just as easily be used to run scams. Do celebrity teams actually know what's being done with their face, voice and visuals on social media today? If the answer is no, that's exactly the problem ContentLens solves." About ContentLens ContentLens (www.contentlens.ai) is an AI-powered intellectual property protection platform built for the generative AI era. The company operates across four verticals: celebrity likeness and deepfake detection, music IP protection, content provenance (C2PA) & watermarking, and counterfeit brand detection. ContentLens is headquartered in Bangalore, India, and serves celebrity talent, music labels, sports organisations and enterprise brands seeking to protect their IP at scale.

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